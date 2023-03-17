Submit Release
Infinity Announces New Name, Now SimiTree Behavioral Health

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity, an industry-leading provider of business solutions for behavioral health organizations, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to SimiTree Behavioral Health.

In January 2022, Infinity strategically combined with SimiTree, a leader in tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM), outsourcing, professional services, and talent solutions for the home health and hospice industries. Together, the companies strengthened and expanded their offerings within the behavioral health space through their shared visions and values.

"Over the past year, Infinity and SimiTree have worked alongside each other to help behavioral health organizations across the country discover their revenue potential and grow their businesses," said SimiTree CEO and Managing Principal Bill Simione. "Now, we are one company with one vision and one name: SimiTree Behavioral Health."

Powered by the strength of a single company, SimiTree Behavioral Health will now provide behavioral health organizations with even more exceptional service that results in better outcomes for their patients.

"The team at Infinity is excited to take this positive step forward. Becoming one company strengthens our position in the behavioral health industry and allows us to better work together to serve our clients with unparalleled compassion and expertise," said EVP of Behavioral Health Eloy Paez. "I couldn't be more pleased with what's in store for the future of SimiTree Behavioral Health."

About SimiTree Behavioral Health

SimiTree Behavioral Health is a part of SimiTree, a leader in tech-enabled RCM, outsourcing, professional services, and talent solutions for the home health, hospice, and behavioral health industries. SimiTree Behavioral Health offers billing and claims management services; clinical, financial, EHR, and IT consulting; executive placement, interim leadership, and other talent solutions; merger and acquisition support; corporate compliance programs, HIPAA privacy assessments, and survey readiness; and behavioral health data analytics. For more information, visit simitreehc.com/behavioral-health.

