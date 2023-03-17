Michelman to Highlight NatureShield® Additives for Wood and Concrete Coatings at European Coatings Show 2023

NatureShield® is a line of additives for wood and concrete coatings and is used to improve the substrates' durability, weatherability, and aesthetics.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will exhibit at the European Coatings Show held March 28-30, 2023, in Nuremberg and will highlight its NatureShield® line of additives for wood and concrete coatings. NatureShield® is used to improve wood and stone-based substrates' durability, weatherability, and aesthetics. Comprised of naturally-derived materials, many NatureShield® products are certified under the USDA BioPreferred Program.

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of specialized sustainable chemistry used in agricultural and architectural coatings, digital printing, food service packaging, and advanced composites for automotive and aerospace. From helping grow food and keep it fresh to making vehicles lighter and more fuel efficient to shielding our homes from the elements, Michelman's environmentally conscious solutions protect and enhance the materials that shape our world.

Michelman will illustrate its breadth of capabilities with a focus on some of its leading brands including:

Michem® Wood Coating products are low-VOC and set the water resistance standard for waterborne deck stains and sealants. Providing great versatility for exterior wood protection, each solution in Michelman's line of topical wood treatment additives passes the ASTMD-4446 standard for swell resistance.

Michem® Dispersion Urethanes are water-based polyurethane dispersions that can enhance the toughness, scratch resistance, water resistance, and flexibility of coatings. Michem Dispersion Urethanes are useful for industrial wood, concrete, and metal substrates.

Michem® Emulsion is a versatile family of surface-modifying products that add value to a wide range of markets. These markets include paint & coatings, fiberglass, inks & OPVs, floor care, wood finishes, automotive care products, building products, carpets, die lubricants, textiles, and urethane foam.

ProHere® grades are waterborne polymer dispersions and emulsions developed specifically for use in metal coatings. The range encompasses both polymer resins that can serve as organic binders in a coating formulation as well as lubricants and anti-scratch additives for metal processing and in-use lubricants.

Michelman will co-exhibit with Safic-Alcan in Hall 3, Stand 3-448.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.