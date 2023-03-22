47Billion is Exhibiting at IndiaSoft, 2023 - The Greatest Tech Event of India
47Billion is exhibiting its technical capabilities and in-house innovations in the 23rd edition of Indiasoft, starting on 27th March in New Delhi, India.
We’re eagerly looking forward to connect with delegates from various industries and establish strategic partnerships & really excited to bring some of our in-house innovations out to the marketplace.”DELHI, INDIA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 47Billion is a product engineering and service-based company having decades of experience in User Experience & Design, Data Analytics & Visualization, End-to-end Product Development, and Machine Learning.
— Amol Vaidya (CEO 47Billion)
47Billion is excited to exhibit its technical capabilities and in-house innovations in the esteemed event organized by the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) and sponsored by the Government of India. It is the 23rd edition of Indiasoft, starting on 27th March in New Delhi, India.
Indiasoft 2023 is the biggest tech event in India. It is a three-day event that helps bring several tech giants from around the globe. With more than 1000 IT and tech companies converging to meet and connect.
The event brings the core competencies of the Indian software and tech industry on a single platform. The show provides multiple opportunities to forge business alliances and hand information about the latest innovations and helps build a dynamic tech world.
You can reach out to the 47Billion team at Booth No. B229 and B230.
Adding to the achievements 47Billion has gained all over these years - The company has been awarded the title of Most Innovative IT Company in 2022. It is a globally acclaimed organization that has decades-long technical experience.
The company has led over 100 companies worldwide toward digital transformation. These include significant clients such as Cisco, Sodexo, Nazara, and the telecom giant, Jio. 47Billion development hubs are located in California, Indore, and Bangalore.
For more information, visit www.47billion.com.
