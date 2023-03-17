SPA Appoints Dan Muse as New CFO
New CFO has more than 20 years’ experience in government services sector
Dan Muse is a top notch leader with great financial acumen and strategic insight.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions in support of complex defense priorities, has appointed Daniel J. Muse as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 17, 2023. Mr. Muse brings more than 20 years’ experience in the government services sector to the SPA team and is extensively accomplished in merger and acquisition activity, corporate finance, and strategic planning.
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
“We enthusiastically welcome Dan to the SPA team as we continue to build upon our 50-year history of high quality and high impact services to our clients,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak. “Dan’s extensive experience and expertise, particularly in leading complex transactions and negotiations, will serve us well as SPA’s horizons continue to expand. Dan is a top notch leader and his financial acumen and strategic insights are a welcome addition to our executive team.”
Mr. Muse most recently served as CFO of Iron Bow Technologies, a provider of collaboration, digital transformation, IT modernization, and cybersecurity solutions to public sector and commercial customers. He earned an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation, and has been named both a Trending 40 – Rising Star in GovCon and a Rising Star in Federal Technology by DCA Live.
About SPA
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With over 1,500 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA is a 2022 GovCon Contractor of the Year awardee, a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.
