REXIS BIOTECH ANNOUNCES THE OFFICAL APPROVAL AND LAUNCH OF IT’S FUSED POLYMPORPH NANO FIBER TECHNOLOGY
Rexis Biotech launches its proprietary drug delivery platform, Fused Polymorph Nano Fiber.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rexis Biotech Inc. ("REXIS") is delighted to announce that, after more than three years of development and clinical trials, its innovative co-crystal formation and drug delivery platform, Fused Polymorph Nano Fiber TM, has received approval for use and distribution in the United States.
Fused Polymorph Nano Fiber TM is a pioneering co-crystal fusing technology that transforms hydrophobic molecules, such as THC and CBD, into hydrophilic, water-soluble molecules. This breakthrough has broad applications across various industries, including prodrug pharmaceutical medications, consumer packaged goods, and research projects.
In the following weeks, Rexis will announce several profitable licensing agreements with both domestic and international corporations that have licensed Fused Polymorph Nano Fiber TM. These early adopters of the technology have collaborated closely with the Rexis development team to create several ground-breaking product advancements with the potential to revolutionize the pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods industries.
Keith Bushfield, Rexis CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the approval of our novel drug delivery platform, Fused Polymorph Nano Fiber TM, for use in the United States. We are also delighted with the overwhelming demand and acceptance of our technology, not only within the scientific community but also among product developers worldwide."
About Rexis Biotech Inc.
Rexis is the industry leader and pioneer in developing Hydrophobic Molecule Delivery systems. Leading in the innovation, production and formulation of water based ingredients for use in Pharmaceutical and Consumer Packaged goods industry. Established in 2022, Rexis is building a core mix of proprietary IP used to sustain strong sales models with pharmaceutical licensees, consumer packaged goods manufacturers and clinical research teams.
For more information, please visit: www.rexissystems.com
Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
