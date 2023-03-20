Caton Technology to expand into North American market, welcomes Kevin Beaumont as Director of Sales

Kevin Beaumont Director of Sales NA Caton Technology Caton Technology vertical logo

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caton Technology, a leading provider of media transport solutions, announced today that it will be expanding its presence into the North American market. With a new office located in Los Angeles, the company is poised to meet the growing needs of the broadcasting industry in the region.

To support this expansion, Caton Technology has appointed Kevin Beaumont as Director of Sales for North America. With over 30 years of experience in the broadcasting and advertising industries, Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. He will be responsible for driving sales and building partnerships with broadcasters, content providers, and other stakeholders in the region.

“We are thrilled to have Kevin join our team and lead our efforts in North America,” said Paul Weiser, Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing. “His extensive industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we work to meet the needs of broadcasters in this rapidly evolving market.”

Caton Technology’s media transport solutions are designed to enable the efficient and reliable transport of video, audio and data over existing communication networks. With the increasing recognition of the potential and benefit of using IP in broadcasting, Caton Technology is well-positioned to meet the needs of the North American broadcasting industry.

“We are excited to bring our innovative solutions to the North American market,” said Weiser. “As the industry continues to evolve, we are committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve.”

For more information about Caton Technology and its media transport solutions, please visit the company’s website at www.catontechnology.com.

About Caton Technology

Caton Technology is an industry leader in next-generation IP network transport solutions. Powered by technology and driven to innovate, we improve how businesses around the world and across multiple industries stream live media in the highest quality, distribute video and move data over any IP network, faster and more securely, enabling new deployment possibilities while reducing costs.

Headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo, Caton Technology is poised to connect the world with high-quality realtime interactions between people, things and everywhere in between. The best connections are created with Caton.