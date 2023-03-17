Increase in healthcare spending and growing demand for personalized medicine drive sales, analysis by RationalStat

Global in-vitro diagnostics market is estimated at US$ 86 billion in 2022 with North America being the main market and Asia Pacific being the fastest growing.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global in-vitro diagnostics market is estimated at US$ 86 billion in 2022 with North America being the main market and Asia Pacific being the fastest growing.The market report “Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028” assesses the global and regional market based on product, technology, and country. A comprehensive report provides a detailed historical and future market size on the basis of clinical diagnostics market value (US$ million) with a yearly market trend analysis. The report also offers market share analysis, growth of the healthcare industry, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, future plans, supplier analysis, peer benchmarking, key application, potential growth drivers, opportunities, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the global clinical diagnostics market study.The clinical diagnostics market is analyzed based on regions, countries, and key segments. Regions studied in the market study include North America (US and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, etc.) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Italy, NORDIC, etc.), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and ASEAN), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Other GCC countries, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).The research offers an extensive analysis of key players and essential stakeholders active in the global clinical diagnostics market. Detailed analysis of operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the market study.Market Overview and Dynamics for Global Clinical Diagnostics MarketThe global clinical diagnostics market was valued at US$ 63.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong growth rate of more than 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The global clinical diagnostics market is expected to expand further in the coming years as a result of factors such as an ageing population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in diagnostic tools and techniques.In addition, technological advancements in the field of clinical diagnostics, such as the development of more accurate and efficient diagnostic tools and platforms, are among the growth factors driving the market growth.• For example, the advancement of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has transformed genetic testing and is propelling growth in the molecular diagnostics market.Furthermore, Europe is a significant market for clinical diagnostics, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom accounting for a sizable market share. Increased healthcare spending, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements are driving market growth in Europe.Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the clinical diagnostics market, owing to factors such as an ageing population, rising chronic disease incidence, and rising healthcare spending in countries such as China and India. However, the market is distinguished by significant differences in healthcare infrastructure and regulatory environments across countries.Get a sample report on the global clinical diagnostics market at https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-clinical-diagnostics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab Segmental Analysis: Global Clinical Diagnostics Market• On the basis of type, molecular diagnostics owns a significant share of the market due to the rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease globally, which is driving demand for diagnostic tests that can detect these conditions early on.• Based on test location, hospital laboratories own the major share of the market, however, self-test or OTC is slowly gaining market share in the forthcoming years.Competition Analysis: Regional and local Players Dominate the MarketsThe global clinical diagnostics market is highly competitive and fragmented. The key players in the market are focusing on strategic collaborations, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and technological innovation to expand their market presence.The clinical diagnostics market is characterized by the presence of several regional players who cater to the specific needs of their respective regions. Moreover, the market players involved in providing products and services related to clinical diagnostics are focusing on new products and technology.These players are focusing on developing customized solutions and expanding their market presence.• On May 2022, Qiagen Inc. launched NeuMoDxHSV 1/2 Quant Assay for the quantification and differentiation of herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) DNA and/or herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) with approval from the European Commission.o The emergence of this technology will enable the companies to expand their product portfolio in laboratory testing which will ultimately fuel market growth owing to the innovative tests.• On March 2022, Mindray launched the BC-700 Series, a hematology analyzer series that assists in both blood count and erythrocyte sedimentation rate tests.Some of the prominent players operating in the global clinical diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Sysmex Corporation, and QIAGEN N.V., among others.RationalStat has segmented the global clinical diagnostics market on the basis of type, test type, diagnostics technology, product, test location, and region.• By Typeo Molecular Diagnosticso Clinical Chemistryo Immunodiagnosticso Others (Haematology)• By Test Typeo Lipid Panelo Liver Panelo Renal Panelo Complete Blood Counto Electrolyte Testingo Infectious Disease Testing• By Diagnostic Technologyo PCT Technologyo Next Generation Sequencingo DNA & Gene Chip• By Producto Instrumentso Reagentso Consumableso Services• By Test Locationo Point of Care (POC) Testingo Self-Test or OTCo Hospital Laboratoryo Diagnostic Laboratory• By Regiono North Americao Latin Americao Western Europeo Eastern Europeo Asia Pacifico Middle East and AfricaFor more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-clinical-diagnostics-market/ Key Questions Answered in the Report:• What will be the market value of the Global Clinical Diagnostics Market by 2028?• What are the key trends in the Global Clinical Diagnostics Market?• Which is the leading region in the Global Clinical Diagnostics Market?• What are the major companies and testing service providers operating in the Global Clinical Diagnostics Market?• What are the market shares by key segments in the Global Clinical Diagnostics Market?• What is the market share of leading companies operating in the Global Clinical Diagnostics market?View More Similar Reports Here: Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: Investment & Growth Opportunity Analysis - The global Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The stem cell therapy market is expected to develop significantly in Europe owing to an increase in the number of product approvals by regulatory bodies and the significant number of clinical trials in the region. Global HPV Vaccine Market Analysis and Forecast - The global HPV vaccine market is expected to observe a robust growth rate of more than 7% during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global HPV vaccine market owing to the rapid adoption of the HPV vaccine across the region. Global mRNA Technology Market - Investment & Growth Opportunity Analysis - The global mRNA technology market is expected to exhibit a marginal growth rate of 1.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. 