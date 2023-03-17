Humanode Announces the IDO (Initial DEX Offering) on BullPerks

Humanode IDO on BullPerks

Humanode, the first crypto-biometric network, will launch the IDO on BullPerks on March 21, 2023.

ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is expected that by 2027, the global biometrics market will reach from $82.8 bln to almost $100 bln which constitutes a CAGR increase of more than 19%.

Humanode, a network with cryptographically secure bio-authorized nodes, combines these trends by enabling users to deploy bio-authorized nodes for the creation of public permissionless financial networks. The direct biometric API allows creation of dApps, NFT and GameFi projects, DAOs, metaverses, etc., to integrate unique online identities.

Biometric registration and authentication are carried out by cryptographically secure neural networks to guarantee:

- The privacy of the user’s biometric data, where the original image is deleted without leaving the user’s device.

- The correctness of all operations by excluding malicious activities

- Resistance to all kinds of attacks

- Handling registration and verification without a central authority that issues or holds users’ cryptographic keys.

INCREASED NETWORK DECENTRALIZATION AND SECURITY GUARANTEED BY BIO-AUTHORIZED NODES

While PoW and PoS blockchains rely on material obligations to ensure system security (any attack is extremely costly to a malicious actor), human nodes don’t imply any financial obligations. Instead, they rely on the biometric data of users by blacklisting biometric data behind any malicious activity. The user’s pseudonymous biometric identity is a stake that gives access to creating a node for everyone, not only those with abundant capital.

EQUALITY AND ACCESSIBILITY

There is one human being behind a node that verifies transactions and secures the network. It means that:

- The disproportion of powers in decentralized systems such as mining cartels or validator oligopolies will be eliminated.

- Nodes become equal in voting and computation power.

- Rewards will be equally distributed among all human nodes.

- Every single user can become a node as long as they have a device that can conduct biometric processing (a smartphone with a camera and biometric processing apps for recognition).

The creation of human nodes won’t be entangled with the ecosystem’s native token. It allows eliminating the disproportion of token emissions among stakers, holders, or validators.

FATH HYPOTHESIS FOR PROPORTIONAL EMISSION DISTRIBUTION

The Fath hypothesis will be implemented for the adjustment of monetary supply and emission proportional distribution. The number of goods and services sold will be recalculated for equal periods of time. If the value delivered in a subsequent period is at least 1% greater than the value delivered during the previous period, the Fath protocol issues the token percentage and delivers it proportionally to each wallet that holds the tokens, not only to miners or validators.

SOLUTIONS FOR GOVERNMENTS

Humans rely on governments which is why Humanode will be assisting any administration or government that is willing to deploy the system for:

- Human node-based national currencies

- Fair, proportional and direct distribution of emission and extraction of excessive money supply

- Creating a universal basic income through fees generated by verification of transactions.

PARTNERS AND INVESTORS

Humanode partners include Avalanche, Discord, Republic, Galxe, Gitcoin, Ore Protocol, AIKON, Subquery, Occam DAO, Aragon, Wintermute.

The project is backed by the following companies:

- Republic Capital

- Crypto.com Capital

- Blizzard | Avalanche Fund

- Big Brain Holdings

- Shima Capital

- Wintermute

- Polygon founders

- Emurgo

- Tribe and many others.

IDO LAUNCH

Humanode has announced the upcoming IDO (Initial DEX Offering) on BullPerks. Through the IDO, the project will launch its token $HMND on the BullPerk launchpad. With it, retail investors will be able to lock funds in smart contracts before the IDO launch and receive new tokens instead. The funds raised this way will be transferred to the project to fuel its further development. The IDO will be launched on BullPerks on March 21, 2023.

ABOUT HUMANODE

Humanode is the first crypto-biometric network with the direct biometric API that enables GameFi, NFT projects, DAOs, metaverse, and other dApps to integrate unique identities online. The network safety, transparency, fairness, resistance to all types of attacks, and multiple use cases are among the main benefits that the project delivers to its users.

ABOUT BULLPERKS

BullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone who wants to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully

