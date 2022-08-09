BullPerks Enters The List of The Best Crypto Launchpads on CryptoRank.io in August 2022

BullPerks enters the list of top crypto launchpads The best crypto launchpads on CryptoRank.io

BullPerks ranks as one of the top crypto launchpads on CryptoRank.io in August 2022.

ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BullPerks made it to the list of the best crypto launchpads on CryptoRank.io, a major crypto market data aggregator and analyzer, in August 2022. The achievement demonstrates BullPerks' long-standing commitment to delivering persistent returns through the launch of promising crypto projects.

BullPerks currently ranks fifth in the list, with a return on investment (ROI) of 0.93x and an all-time high ROI of 42.76x. The launchpad has conducted a total of 43 initial dex offerings (IDOs), raising over $5 million in the process.

Among the top 10 best crypto launchpads on CryptoRank's list, BullPerks ranks second by all-time high ROI. It is also among a few launchpads that support nearly all popular public blockchains, including Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, and more.

Crypto launchpads, also known as IDO platforms, are a place for launching new crypto projects or tokens, as well as raising liquidity. Crypto launchpads are decentralized trading platforms that allow anyone to fund new projects using crypto assets or tokens.

Due to their blockchain-based approach, people from various jurisdictions can take part and invest in new projects with minimum KYC obligations and requirements. In other words, launchpads can provide retail investors with opportunities that were previously only available to large-scale investors.

CryptoRank.io uses the ratio of the current and ATH ROI of all conducted IDOs to accumulate the list of the best crypto launchpads. Therefore, the list only features IDO platforms with a proven record of successful projects and high returns. The list currently contains a total of 71 crypto launchpads and fundraising platforms.

WHAT MAKES BULLPRKS STAND OUT

BullPerks stands out from other crypto launchpads and IDO platforms with its unique adaptive tier-based system aimed to democratize investments, offering users a relatively easy way to participate in deals. The launchpad currently implements a 6-tier system, in which the number of $BLP tokens users locked on the platform defines their tier.

BullPerks prides itself as the fairest and most community-dedicated platform, enabling everyone, even low-tier holders, to participate in the deals. While offering low entry to early-stage projects, BullPerks is committed to protecting users by performing rigorous due diligence on all projects, including their regulatory, legal, financial, and business capabilities, as well as inspecting core technology and founding team experience.

The quality of technology, business model, and founding team experience is the main focus of this investigation. This approach allows BullPerks to bring only the most prospective deals to the community, minimizing risk and maximizing ROI for retail investors.

BullPerks also has a large advisory and business network, which provides advice and support to all projects to ensure they are fully prepared for their launch. Caring about the success of both the projects and investors, the team provides mentorship for startups to make sure they are in full readiness before going public.

ABOUT CRYPTORANK

CryptoRank.io provides crowdsourced and professionally curated research, price analysis, and crypto market-moving news to help market players make more informed trading decisions. The platform also enables users to find information about upcoming, active, and past IDO, IEO, and ICOs.

ABOUT BULLPERKS

BullPerks is the world's first decentralized VC and multichain launchpad offering tremendous opportunities to everyone willing to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects. BullPerks has given a powerful boost to several gaming, NFT, and blockchain-based startups, helping them reach global popularity.