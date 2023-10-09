Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Partnership With Radio TV Agents

Rick Kendrick Announces Partnership with Dave Sturgeon, Owner of Radio TV Agents in Bold Move to Dominate the South Florida Residential Real Estate Marketplace Rick and Karey Kendrick pictured along with Dave Sturgeon, Founder and President of Radio TV Agents Dave Sturgeon, Founder and President of Radio TV Agents secures endorsement for Rick Kendrick by South Florida radio personality Jennifer Ross of 850 WFTL AM Radio and Sunny 107.9 FM Radio.

Rick Kendrick is on a mission to help make home sellers aware of the benefits of working with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has changed the world of real estate sales with its exclusive Guaranteed Sales Program. The program benefits both sellers and agents dramatically, making sure homes are sold at an agreeable price and removing stress and worry.The challenge for Your Home Sold Guaranteed has been raising awareness of the program.In exciting news, the Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team of Your Home Sold Guaranteed has taken a big step towards solving this concern, with the realty leader announcing a new partnership with California’s Radio TV Agents. Radio TV Agents are experts at helping realty agents establish relationships with respected radio and television personalities to raise awareness of their brands.“Our new relationship with Dave Sturgeon of Radio TV Agents is going to deliver powerful results for Your Home Sold Guaranteed of Florida,” commented Rick about the partnership. “The more agents and sellers become aware of our program, the more they participate and love its benefits. So spreading its word and raising awareness benefits all of us.”According to Rick, the exclusive Guaranteed Sale Program makes both Sellers and Agents happy. The Seller benefits from the home selling at its highest price, and the Agent benefits from having a steady flow of listing appointments with Sellers who are ready and waiting to act.The Guaranteed Sale Program is exclusive to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, which owns its trademark giving the realtors a real advantage over the competition.Rick remarked about the program, “Customers love real solutions to their problems that they can count on. A big one they faced is a typical real estate Catch-22 for most homeowners wanting to sell and buy a home: timing being off and either getting stuck owning two homes or none at all.If they sell first, without a place to move into, they become homeless and have the expensive problem of renting while something develops. While if they buy first, they end up with two homes, with all the associated headaches that are easy to imagine.Our Guaranteed Sales Program solves this huge dilemma for customers.And even better, when Agents are armed with access to the program, the real magic happens. The Agents change their relationship with the marketplace ending up with motivated clients who turn into two sales – their current home and the purchase of their new property.”In the experience of Your Home Sold Guaranteed, the exclusive Guaranteed Sales Program is the top way for Agents to increase their listings and help their clients simultaneously, which leads to more money in their pockets—a total win-win.The new relationship with Radio TV Agents is nearly certain to help the program increase its reach.Learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed at https://RickHasTheBuyers.com

Rick Kendrick Team Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida | Your Home Sold Guaranteed or We'll Buy It!* Conditions Apply. Call for Details.