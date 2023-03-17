Rick Kendrick Team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida Sets Goal to Raise $25,000 for Charity

Rick Kendrick Realtor Go Serve Big Mission Charity Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Rick Kendrick Realtor Go Serve Big Mission Charity Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Rick Kendrick Team Raising Money Charity Go Serve Big Mission

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty helps non-profit charities with its exciting “Go Serve Big” mission. Rick Kendrick aims to make 2023 a banner year.

At Your Home Sold Guaranteed we believe businesses are responsible for making the community a better place, so we actively invest in the community’s needs, especially in people who need help the most!” — Rick Kendrick, Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida is committed to the idea that businesses have a responsibility to help make their communities better places to live.The idea has manifested in the realty leaders working hard to help charities whenever possible.In exciting news, the Rick Kendrick Team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida has announced an initiative to raise $25,000 through their Go Serve Big ™ mission to help local non-profits that serve the community.The Go Serve Big™ mission donates a portion of income from every home closing to a fantastic charity. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has set the goal of becoming the most charitable real estate brokerage in North America.“One of the core philosophies of our company is: ‘The Size of the Hole You Give Through is Directly Proportionate to the Size of the Hole You Receive Through,’” commented Rick, clearly passionate about the charity mission. “At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we believe businesses are responsible for making the community a better place, so we actively invest in the community’s needs, especially in people who need help the most!”According to recent research, programs like the Go Serve Big™ mission aren’t just good for company morale but also help wins customer loyalty. One study by Cone Evolution recently revealed that over 90% of consumers want to know that the companies they work with support local causes.The real estate marketplace can be confident that YHSGR takes charitable donations seriously.Rick continued, “Our team believes that giving starts the receiving process. Once that idea is understood, you can have everything you want in life as long as you help others get what they need. Achieving this alignment is central to our key core values.”Some of the charities being helped by the real estate team include:• Little Smiles. Little Smiles helps children escape the reality of their harsh circumstances, if even for a day. The charity shows kids there’s a reason to hope and brighter days are possible.• Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation. CPARF is the foremost non-profit organization in the world focused on vital cerebral palsy research. The charity finds and funds the researchers working hard to help those living with CP.• The Education Foundation. The charity works with business leaders to ensure children have all the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed in school.• The Special Olympics. The global movement helps the disabled enjoy the transformative power of sports.• Shriner’s Children Hospital. Shriner’s Children is a healthcare system that serves children with locations in three countries. They provide high-quality healthcare regardless of the economic state of the children served or their families.The list of charities is expected to grow along with the mission.Find out more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed at https://yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-rickkendrickteam.com

Rick Kendrick Team Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida | Your Home Sold Guaranteed or We'll Buy It!* Conditions Apply. Call for Details.