For Immediate Release

Contact:

Chris Nordstrum

(415) 601-1992

Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for March 16, 2023

With less than 48 hours until adjournment sine die, the New Mexico Senate convened for two floor sessions on March 16, 2023. Among legislation passed today are House bills relating to geothermal energy development, broadband service expansion, adding an additional official Spanish-language newspaper to state statute, and more. In addition, the Senate passed legislation which:

Updates New Mexico’s Tax Enforcement

On a unanimous vote of 40-0, Senate Bill 146 is now headed to the House for consideration. Senate Bill 146 provides crucial updates to New Mexico’s tax enforcement statute and appeal hearing procedures. This legislation also closes loopholes which allow for the use and distribution of sales suppression software, which have become a key component in tax evasion schemes nationwide.

Establishes Two American Indian Education Technical Centers

House Bill 280 passed the Senate on a unanimous vote of 36-0 this evening. House Bill 280 requires the Higher Education Department to establish two American Indian Education Technical Assistance Centers, to provide technical assistance for tribal education entities and communities. These Centers will work in partnership with the Higher Education Department, Public Education Department, and the Early Childhood Education and Care Department and are allocated $2.25 million in nonrecurring funds to cover start-up costs.

“By leveraging the full breadth of tools and resources available to the Higher Education Department, Public Education Department, and Early Childhood Education and Care Department, these Technical Assistance Centers will expand the horizon of opportunities available to Indigenous youth and communities by serving as a hub for training, planning, and tribal consultation,” said Senator Benny Shendo, Jr. (D – Jemez). “From building our communities’ career and technical education capacity, to supplementing language revitalization programs, to expanding the education pathways accessible to adult learners, we are laying the foundation for the next generation of culturally relevant and linguistically appropriate curriculum.”

Streamlines the Expungement of Minor Cannabis Offenses

Today the Senate passed House Bill 314, a measure relating to criminal records for minor cannabis offenses, on a vote of 34-8. This legislation mandates for a publicly accessible and free avenue be created by the Administrative Office of the Courts for New Mexicans to pursue such expungement. The provisions in House Bill 314 clarify that expungement will only occur for simple charges, and establish a framework to ensure timely processing by the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Boosts Funding for the Law Enforcement Protection Fund

On a unanimous vote of 38-0, the Senate passedSenate Bill 491 sponsored by Senate Finance Chair George Muñoz. Senate Bill 491 earmarks ten percent of health insurance premium tax revenue for the Law Enforcement Protection Fund. This will translate to an estimated additional $20 million for the fund, annually.

Modernizes the Storage of State Records

The Senate passedHouse Bill 180 on a vote of 37-3 this evening. Currently all storage facilities overseen by the New Mexico Commission of Public Records and State Records and Archives are at or nearing full capacity, impeding state agencies’ document preservation. House Bill 180 seeks to address this issue by allowing for the electronic storage of official records, and the digitalization of existing paper and microfiche inventory.

Conference Committee on Tax Reform Package

Following failed concurrence in the House, the Senate did not recede amendments to House Bill 547. Senate Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart has appointed Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, and Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Chair Benny Shendo to a six-member conference committee with the House. The conference committee will meet next at 9:00am tomorrow, March 17th in Capitol Room 321.

.

“The tax reform conference committee had a very productive meeting this evening, and I am grateful to my colleagues in both chambers for their efforts. Meetings will continue, and together this committee will deliver for all New Mexicans,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth.

The Senate concurred on House amendments to the following:

SB111 — TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LICENSING FEES

SB178 — TOBACCO FUND NOT A STATE RESERVE FUND

SB216 — BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS

SB192 — ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS & CONFIDENTIALITY

SB367 — SCHOOL ATTENDANCE CHANGES

Additional legislation passed on the Senate Floor today:

HB126 — SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS

HB481 — ALIGN SCHOOL MATERIALS

HB182 — ADD CAMINO REAL AS OFFICIAL SPANISH PAPER

HB446 — LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY DEMENTIA TRAINING

HB075 — CHIROPRACTIC SERVICES INSURANCE COVERAGE

HB250 — CORRECTIONS OF REAL PROPERTY RECORDINGS

HB234 — ROBBERY & ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME

HB384 — SOCIAL WORKER & VETERINARIAN LICENSURE

HB169 — CHILD CRIME VICTIMS SERVICES

HB407 — DISPOSITION OF DECEASED NEXT OF KIN

HB306 — PURCHASE OF FIREARMS FOR ANOTHER

HB170 — TELECOMM ACT “CRAMMING” DEFINITION

HB527 — OPIOID SETTLEMENT RESTRICTED FUND

HB115 — HOME INSPECTOR LICENSING EXAMINATION CHANGES

HB375 — CHARTER SCHOOL EXPENDITURE PLAN

HB309 — NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE MAX AWARD

HB090 — CONTROLLABLE ELECTRONIC RECORDS

HB078 — AVIATION FUND GRT DISTRIBUTION SUNSET

HB160 — BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE

HB180 — ELECTRONIC STORAGE OF STATE RECORDS

HB267 — RESTRICTED LICENSE EXPERTS

HB337 — EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPT. BACKGROUND CHECKS

HB365 — GEOTHERMAL CENTER & FUND

HB368 — PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX CREDIT

HB533 — SCHOOL GROUP INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS

HB280 — AMERICAN INDIAN ED TECH ASSISTANCE CENTERS

HB401 — RENAME TECHNOLOGY FOR EDUCATION ACT

HB449 — DISPLACED WORKER ELIGIBILITY

###