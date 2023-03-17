Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, March 17, 2023
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023
Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.
EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Friday, March 17, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311
HB 381/a HISPANIC EDUCATION FUND (TRUJILLO/GALLEGOS)
SM 68 SCHOOL RESTRAINT & SECLUSION TECHNIQUES (LOPEZ)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar
or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832
JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair
Friday, March 17, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. or Call of the Chair – Room 321
*CS/HB 15 /a SPECIAL IMMIGRANT JUVENILE CLASSIFICATION
(ROMERO A/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
HB 93/a PHARMACY ACT & BOARD OF PHARMACY CHANGES
(FERRARY/THOMSON)
HB 205 MEAT INSPECTION ACT (ARMSTRONG/CHATFIELD)
HB 349/a NURSING PRACTICE ACT CHANGES (GALLEGOS/THOMSON)
HB 43 AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICY IN SCHOOLS ( THOMSON/CHASEY)
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 815 0254 3362
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.
Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary
– Room 319, (505) 986-4485