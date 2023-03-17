Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, March 17, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Friday, March 17, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311

HB 381/a HISPANIC EDUCATION FUND (TRUJILLO/GALLEGOS)

SM 68 SCHOOL RESTRAINT & SECLUSION TECHNIQUES (LOPEZ)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov



Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair



Friday, March 17, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. or Call of the Chair – Room 321

*CS/HB 15 /a SPECIAL IMMIGRANT JUVENILE CLASSIFICATION

(ROMERO A/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

HB 93/a PHARMACY ACT & BOARD OF PHARMACY CHANGES

(FERRARY/THOMSON)

HB 205 MEAT INSPECTION ACT (ARMSTRONG/CHATFIELD)

HB 349/a NURSING PRACTICE ACT CHANGES (GALLEGOS/THOMSON)

HB 43 AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICY IN SCHOOLS ( THOMSON/CHASEY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR:

Meeting ID 815 0254 3362

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary

– Room 319, (505) 986-4485