Otto Studio and Zoe Schlacter join forces to create designer wallpaper capsule collection
I’ve always wanted an opportunity to design wallpaper”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I’ve always wanted an opportunity to design wallpaper,” says the New York resident artist and designer.
— Zoe Schlacter
After a whirlwind 2022, Otto Studio is starting the new year off with bang, announcing a brand new wallpaper capsule collection in collaboration with artist, pattern maker, and designer Zoe Schlacter.
Building on a legacy of bold, maximalist collections featuring home decor innovators like Tay BeepBoop, Dani Klarić, and McKenzie Parrott, the latest collaboration with Zoe Schlacter cements Otto Studio as a welcoming home for designers who want to bring original, creative thinking to walls, ceilings, furniture, and more. And Zoe couldn’t be more excited to work with Otto Studio. “Otto Studio’s wallpaper is more colourful, fun, and celebratory than much of the wallpaper on the market! Otto’s bold aesthetic and fun approach to design made it clear to me that this would be a perfect collaborative match.”
Zoe spends most of their work day at their studio in Red Hook, Brooklyn, creating high-end home textiles and decor, fine art projects, design commissions, and collaborations focusing on maximalist print work. Such a diverse daily creative schedule makes Zoe perfect to meet the challenges of wallpaper design. “Often, my home decor pieces feature non-repeating designs, so I was excited to have the opportunity to realize some of my concepts as repeating artwork. I was inspired by Op Art, Memphis Design, and eccentric forms from the natural world, like funky gemstones and out-of-this-world flowers.” The result is a capsule collection that is fresh and inventive, while coordinating beautifully with other wallpaper patterns from Otto Studio.
But Zoe points out that the convenience of peel-and-stick wallpaper doesn’t have to be reserved for walls. “I could see our wallpaper used as an interesting border or framing device, perhaps cut into an interesting shape to highlight a particular piece of art or feature of a room. I’d also be curious to see our wallpaper installed on an alternative surface, like a piece of furniture or appliance—maybe lining the back of a bookshelf?” Zoe recommends making a moodboard to help think about the other colours, patterns, and surfaces in a space and how the wallpaper choice will complement the existing decor. And they’ve got one more piece of advice for budding home designers: “Otto Studio’s wallpaper is removable and renter friendly—don’t be afraid to try something bold!”
See the Zoe Schlacter capsule collection at Otto Studio.
About Zoe Schlacter
Zoe Schlacter (they/them) is an interdisciplinary artist and designer from Nashville, Tennessee. In 2020, Zoe founded their namesake textile and home goods line known for its maximalist, eccentric patterns and bold, adventurous color combinations. Zoe draws inspiration from children’s art, LGBTQ culture, craft traditions, and postmodern art and design—namely, the conventions of Op Art and Memphis design. Zoe currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.
About Otto Studio
Founded by Jen Cook and Hannah Lee, Otto Studio has one goal: to bring bold, maximalist wallpaper designs to extraordinary people who want to transform their homes into spaces as unique as they are, regardless of whether they rent or own. Otto Studio wallpaper is thick, luscious, and textured like traditional wallpaper, but it’s peel-and-stick and comes off without leaving a mark, unlike Jen and Hannah, who are leaving their mark on the design industry as innovative women entrepreneurs.
