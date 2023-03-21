Prime Minister of Vietnam Tried Earable® Neuroscience's FRENZ™ Brainband in his visit to the National Innovation Center
The Prime Minister listens to Professor Tam Vu, Founder of Earable and Ms. Doan Kieu My, Global Development Manager, introducing FRENZ Brainband – a smart wearable device that helps improve sleep quality
The Prime Minister visits the workspace of FRENZ Brainband by Earable Neuroscience at the National Innovation Center (NIC)
Prime Minister of Vietnam Experienced FRENZ™ Brainband by Earable® Neuroscience during his visit to the National Innovation Center
FRENZ™ Brainband aims to improve global sleep and unleash human potential. As a deep tech neuroscience company, our goal is to significantly enhance mental well-being on a large scale.”HANOI, DONG DA, VIETNAM, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 4 2023, during a visit in his work at the National Innovation Center (under the Ministry of Planning and Investment), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and listened to the introduction of the smart device FRENZ Brainband by Earable Neuroscience (USA).
— Tam Vu - Founder and CEO of Earable
Professor Tam Vu, the Vietnamese-American founder of Earable Neuroscience, shared the company's plan to expand its global market and special content-creation plans as well as the special benefits to make the product more accessible, user-friendly, and able to support the sleep quality of millions of consumers in Vietnam.
The company has successfully raised $10 million in funding, and the FRENZ product has been tested and has helped more than 1,000 people fall asleep an average of 57% faster (19 minutes), and the AI/ML algorithms are continuously improved to better understand users. The product is now officially available in the US and Vietnam markets, told by Vu at NIC.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the innovation ecosystem with the deep technologies of high value for Vietnam's growth. He directed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning and Investment to establish a fund to support innovation, to gather intelligence and disseminate the benefits of high-tech scientific projects.
According to Mr. Vu Quoc Huy, Director of NIC, with 15 core technology patents and the prestigious CES Innovation Innovation Award, Earable Neuroscience represents Vietnamese intelligence on the world map of innovation and creativity.
NIC leaders committed to continuing to cooperate and connect necessary resources such as finance, laboratory space, manufacturing facilities, talented human resources, and product promotion to support the development of Earable - one of Vietnam's pioneering innovative companies in 2030, as part of the InnovateVN plan announced by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
FRENZ Brainband is Vietnam's first product which wins the CES 2023 Innovation Award for Wearables, recognized by top global experts as a breakthrough device for sleep and global nerve technology.
The smart headband FRENZ has been honored by major media outlets including Bloomberg, BBC, Yahoo! News, Mashable, USA Today/Reviewed.com, The Times, Daily Mail, and EuroTV as one of the breakthrough technologies and technology trends of 2023.
Earable Neuroscience is a deep technology company that provides solutions in neuroscience to improve daily life through sleep, concentration, and relaxation.
