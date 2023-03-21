Prime Minister of Vietnam Tried Earable® Neuroscience's FRENZ™ Brainband in his visit to the National Innovation Center

The Prime Minister listens to Professor Tam Vu, Founder of Earable and Ms. Doan Kieu My, Global Development Manager, introducing FRENZ Brainband – a smart wearable device that helps improve sleep quality

The Prime Minister visits the workspace of FRENZ Brainband by Earable Neuroscience at the National Innovation Center (NIC)

FRENZ Brainband, the first product from Vietnam to win the CES Innovation Award 2023 for the Wearables category, is recognized by the world's leading experts as a breakthrough device for the sleeptech device for global neuroscience industry