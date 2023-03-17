Submit Release
Leading HVAC Retailer and Online Merchant Launches New Environmental Monitoring Solution Aimed at Marijuana Industry

Colvision.ai partners with ushvacwarehouse.com to deliver affordable temperature, humidity, and air pressure monitoring systems

— Juan Arango-Madrid, E-Commerce Manager, ushvacwarehouse.com.
GREENFIELD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PASADENA, California – Marijuana growers in search of simple and affordable temperature and environmental monitoring to protect their operations and meet rising regulatory requirements can turn to one of the most trusted names in climate control distribution.

Two leading experts in maintaining and monitoring appropriate temperatures and environmental conditions are partnering to make it easy for marijuana growers to buy and install temperature and environmental monitoring solutions.

Coldvision.ai monitoring solutions are available at ushvacwarehouse.com and over the counter in their wholesale locations in Plant City, Florida.

The marijuana-growing focused solutions include:

Ambient temperature and humidity
Air pressure differential
CO2 and O2 monitoring
Light detection and power outage monitoring

“The marijuana industry is growing rapidly and we know growers require highly specific conditions to produce the most yield and the best products,” said Juan Arango-Madrid, E-Commerce Manager, ushvacwarehouse.com.

“We’re excited to be carrying the Coldvision.ai line online for easy delivery anywhere in the country as well as at our physical location in central Florida.”

The addition of coldvision.ai adds to the robust lineup of climate control products carried by ushvacwarehouse.com, including two trusted brands in Goodman and Daikin.

“Customers already know us for helping them save time and money with our low prices, intuitive website, and easy shipping process for home heat pumps and rooftop units,” Arango-Madrid said.

“We’re excited to provide the same convenience and cost saving to this growing marijuana industry.”

Coldvision.ai offers climate control, refrigeration and building automation professionals as well as business owners and managers a simple and cost-effective solution to monitoring essential temperatures and environmental conditions.

Coldvision.ai is an off-the-shelf solution that installs in minutes and delivers powerful alerts - including phone calls - if a temperature or environmental excursion threatens your operations.

Built on the AWS Cloud with multiple layers of redundancy to protect against power and network outages, hundreds of organizations across North America rely on the platform to protect everything from food and vaccines to research and sperm.

“Marijuana is big business, and we’re excited to make it easy for growers to protect their revenue and customers with our affordable products available online at ushvacwarehouse.com,” said Bryan Mitchell, Vice President, Marketing, Coldivsion.ai.

