Sonicu introduces plug-and-play incubator monitoring device for laboratories & life science applications
Sonicu users leverage the SoniCloud mobile app to stay connected to their critical assets from any device at any time. The alerts help professionals stay connected to their sensitive environmental assets.
Sonicu delivers asset monitoring, compliance automation and operational efficiency to help medical facilities, research centers and pharmacies improve the way they do business.
New monitoring sensor adds to Sonicu’s growing portfolio of monitoring capabilities
Sonicu is introducing a new incubator monitoring device that plugs seamlessly into the already robust monitoring system that includes temperature monitoring as well as humidity and air pressure differential.
“Our customers have long relied on Sonicu to connect with third-party sensors to capture CO2 data and leverage our SoniShield software for alerts and reports,” said Jason Young, Chief Technology Officer, Sonicu.
“With this new incubator sensor, Sonicu customers will enjoy even lower costs and the same plug-and-play simplicity they’ve come to expect from Sonicu in our all monitoring applications without the hassle of having to source a CO2 sensor from a third-party.”
The sensor will include the ability to monitor:
CO2 with a range of 0-25 % and accuracy of 0.5 + 3% Measured Value
Humidity with a Range of 0-100% and accuracy of +/- 3% RH
Temperature with a range of -10-80 °C and accuracy of +/- 0.4 °C
The new incubator sensor is the first of many new monitoring devices Sonicu is slated to launch in the coming months.
Founded in 2008 and serving more than 550 customers across North America, Sonicu is a national leader in the temperature and environmental monitoring industry, helping close to 20,000 regular users stay more closely connected to their critical assets and environments.
The Indiana-based firm is developing a new slate of monitoring sensors and probes based on customer requests for affordable and intuitive data collection devices across a diverse range of environments.
Laboratory and life science leaders are searching for more monitoring options and different price points based on increasing regulatory oversight.
“The demand for affordable sensors that capture more conditions and integrate seamlessly into our software is growing rapidly as more life science and research professionals adopt cloud-based, continuous monitoring to protect their work and automate often tedious regulatory compliance reporting,” said Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu.
“We’re committed to listening to our customers and developing new solutions that help them save time and money while adopting best practices for temperature and environmental monitoring.”
The new incubator monitor will deliver the same value as Sonicu’s entire monitoring technology platform, including:
Best-in-Class Hardware Warranty: Never buy a replacement device if you’re under software subscription*
Unlimited Users: Connect everyone in your lab, department or entire agency at no additional cost
U.S.-based phone support: Always available to help you stay connected
Mobile app expertise: Simple configuration with install wizard and monitor all your assets from your smartphone
Phone call alerts: The Sonicu alarm is the call you’re glad to get at 2 a.m.
The incubator monitor is the latest in an innovative line of developments for Sonicu, including the release of the new SoniShield Duo communicating meter in 2021 and an improved ambient temperature and humidity sensor.
Sonicu also released its Data Concentrator earlier this year, offering facility managers the opportunity to integrate Sonicu’s temperature and environmental monitoring data directly into a Building Automation (Management) System.
Ohio University Innovation Center relies on Sonicu for its temperature and environmental monitoring.