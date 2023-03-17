Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Just 10 Beauty Foodie Club One Year Memberships
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund sweet kid mentoring programs and earn one of 10 Beauty Foodie Club Memberships for One Year; which include an all-inclusive Sonoma Girls Weekend www.The BeautyFoodieClub.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Sweet Parties Good for You + Community Too www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good...Then, Do Something Good for You and The Community Too!"
About
Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls (9-13 years old) will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
