SafeLiShare Announces Issuance of Three New U.S. Patents in Confidential Computing

SafeLiShare has been granted three new patents related to strong encryption key exchange for confidential computing secure enclaves across clouds.

SafeLiShare validates Zero Trust with privacy by design and provides a hardware root of trust, allowing organizations to verify that their data is being securely processed.” — Dr. Chase Cunningham

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeLiShare, Inc. a pioneer and technology leader in confidential computing, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued three new patents No. 11,409,846, No. 10,860,735, and No. 11,522,705 further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position in Confidential Computing and coverage for the Company’s Dynamic Secure Data platform. SafeLiShare, co-founded and led by Shamim Naqvi (CEO), Pramod Koppol, and Goutham Pupplal, has employed Confidential Computing technology to offer their customers the highest level of data security from inside out with encryption in use with hardware-enforced trusted execution (TEE) environments on the market.

SafeLiShare extends PKI to prevent algorithmic complexity attacks, supply chain compromises, and unauthorized access without any proprietary PKI extensions. By preventing Layer 7 application attacks and providing decentralized identity management to code assets, SafeLiShare enables large-scale uni-party federated learning or multi-party data sharing with confidential data lifecycle enforcement. The newly granted patents highlight the techniques to prevent illegal use or unauthorized application access and deliver hardware-enforced ubiquitous security with Zero Trust principles in TEE.

“SafeLiShare combines cloud infrastructure with hardware-enforced encryption technology, ensuring that the data remains secure and tamper-proof even in a collaborative environment,” said Dr. Chase Cunningham. “The solution validates Zero Trust with privacy by design and provides the hardware root of trust, allowing organizations to verify that their data is being securely processed.”

With the addition of three new patents No. 11,409,846: User-controlled trusted and isolated computing environments, No. 10,686,601: Consistency and consensus management in decentralized and distributed systems, and No. 10,860,735: Database system for protecting and securing stored data using a privacy switch, SafeLiShare now holds over 20 patents, with another 7 patent applications pending regarding technologies such as tamper-proof auditing, tracing and remote attestation variability, workload isolation, and data security governance for public cloud, SaaS and on-premises deployment.

SafeLiShare Co-Founder and CEO, Shamim Naqvi, declared that at SafeLiShare, innovation is highly valued as part of their culture. The company seeks to give control of data back to the owners using advanced security technologies. According to Naqvi, being awarded patents by the United States is a recognition of SafeLiShare products and approach.