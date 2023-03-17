LEMO's M Series High Power Announced as Finalist for AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards
LEMO M Series High Power has been named as a finalist in the TECHNOLOGY CATEGORY of the XCELLENCE Awards by AUVSI
Awards ceremony to be held at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023 in Denver, CO.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEMO Corporation has been named as a finalist in the TECHNOLOGY CATEGORY of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). LEMO M Series High Power was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants as one of several finalists. Winners will be announced at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023 on May 8-11 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.
“This year, XPONENTIAL is all about designing a shared plan for the future of autonomy,” said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. “There’s no better place to announce the 2023 XCELLENCE award finalists. Together, they’re redefining what’s possible with uncrewed and robotic technology.”
The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor individuals and organizations that are innovators in the uncrewed systems industry, with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting the safe adoption of uncrewed systems, and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve society. Winners will be announced at XPONENTIAL, which offers a broad-based and balanced educational program brimming with cutting-edge content and inspirational insights, ranging from policy implications and technical challenges to use cases and best practices across vertical markets and everything in between.
As the world transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, there is an increasing need for increased high-power requirements for connectors. Many sectors in the automotive, transportation, defense, aerospace, robotics, and motorsport industries have the challenge to use lighter-weight components to increase efficiency and make way for larger payloads. LEMO’s M Series High Power connectors meet the challenge of efficiently connecting batteries and inverters to motors with the least amount of electrical resistance.
“LEMO’s innovative product developed to address these requirements lies in the field-proven ratchet-coupling M Series,” said Farhad Kashani, President of LEMO Americas. “We are very proud to be a finalist of this year’s Xcellence in Technology category. It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to excellence, innovation, and quality in all our actions as a proven leading supplier of interconnect solutions.”
The M Series High Power Connectors offer the most comprehensive, compact, light, rugged, safe, and completely waterproof. These connectors are reliable interconnect solutions for robotic, automotive, military and defense, aerospace, and UAV applications (for more information, read here)
• Safely handles up to 430A-rated current in the smallest connector shell on the market
• Accommodates conductor sizes 1 to 8 AWG; including configurations for single and three-phase power requirements
• 360° screening for full EMC shielding
• Wide temperature range -55°C to 200°C
• Lightweight and compact design for space savings
• Ratchet-coupling mechanism
• High vibration and shock resistance Oil and fuel resistant
• Sealed to IP68 when mated
• Blind mating/keying/color coding
• Scoop proof & IP2X finger protection
• Tested to MIL Standards (MIL-STD-810F)
• Alternative housing material: Brass for 1000 hours of salt fog resistance
• Conductive body for low shield resistance
• Threaded option to accommodate MIL-DTL-38999L backshells
About LEMO
LEMO is the industry pioneer in the design and manufacture of high-quality and high-performance interconnect solutions. LEMO’s Push-Pull and ratchet coupling connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial & machines, automotive, test & measurement, defense, audio-video, and telecommunications.
LEMO has been designing precision connectors for more than 75 years. Offering over 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through custom-specific designs, LEMO and its brand REDEL, NORTHWIRE, and COELVER currently serve more than 150,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.
About AUVSI
The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.
About XPONENTIAL
AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest, most significant event for the uncrewed systems industry. The 2023 exhibit hall will showcase hundreds of cutting-edge companies from around the world and the conference will feature educational programming by uncrewed systems experts, providing information about the future of policy, technology, and business solutions and trending topics.
