BSMA Advances The Leading Edge of the BIO-PHARMA SUPPLY CHAIN at it's 15th Annual Summit on March 8-9

The Global Community of BSMA met March 8-9 at Foster City, CAFOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain professionals of Bio-Pharma addressed their challenges of furthering resilience and agility at the BSMA Summit on March 8-9 in Foster City over workshops, presentations, panel discussions, and deliberations while having fun and networking. Over 200 executives from the USA and Europe, representing about 120 companies and institutions, found solutions to many of their problems while being exposed to a digital platform, called EnterAkt, which allows for collaboration among the stakeholders of the global community. Twenty-four suppliers, service providers, technology enablers, and management consulting companies enriched the learning experience of participants with cutting-edge solutions. The event also celebrated the formation of a global community of supply chain professionals with the launch of BSMA Africa in 2022.
Devendra Mishra, Executive Director of BSMA, observed in his welcome address that “We serve an industry where the flawless execution in the supply chain saves human lives. The conference addresses how life sciences have responded to the perfect storm of COVID-19 Pandemic, the War in Ukraine, Geopolitics, and theExistential Threat of Global Warming. Since the launch of BSMA Africa in the continent of Africa in 2022, we are now a global community, connected to share best practices, experience, and knowledge from peers….While the US Congress recently passed the Chips and Science Act, to boost domestic semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing, what is its equivalent for healthcare where life depends on the medicines we deliver? Our deliberations must lead to actions.”
Issues & answers exchanged at the summit were covered in the following sessions:
General: SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT – LIFE DEPENDS ON IT!
• Creating the Next Generation Digital Experiences for BioPharma: Lessons Learned from Hollywood!
• Industry SCM 360◦ - Tapping into the Power of Supply Chain Management
• Bloomberg’s Domestic Transportation Economic Review
• Industry Platform to Integrate Drug Developers with CRO, CMO & CDMO
• Preparing for Changes Brought About by Personalized Medicine
• Lessons from the Field: Keys to Addressing Supply Chain Talent Gaps and Skill Deficits
• BSMA AFRICA: An Unprecedented Market for Healthcare, Kigali, Rwanda
CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL SUPPLY: PEOPLE, PROCESSES & TECHNOLOGY
• Supply Planning Strategies for Clinical Trials
• ERP for Pharma Supply Chain or Not?
• A Company’s Journey to Enhance Processing and Technology for Cutting Edge Healthcare
• How to Apply Analytics to Achieve a Successful Clinical Study?
• Evolving the Clinical Supply Chain Ahead of a Commercial Launch
• How to Assess and Select Clinical Distributors and Depots
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS: NAVIGATING THE STORM
• Dialog with Transportation Executives of Drug Manufacturers
• Fireside Chat: Final Mile
• Approached to Sustainability in Transportation
• Transportation Market Conditions & Trends in Cold Chain
• Packaging Metamorphosis
DIGITALIZATION TRANSFORMATION
• Leveraging Digital Twins & Agents to Simplify Your Supply Chain Operations
• Use Cases, Approached, Challenges & Opportunities in Life Sciences: Exploring Viable Paths to Digitalization Success
• Digital Transformation in Life Sciences: Case Studies
• Efficiency Gains Through Automation: Avoiding Pitfalls When Introducing New Solutions
• Digital in Retail: Parallels with Life Sciences
• Fireside Chat: Where Do We Go From here?
WHAT THE ATTENDEES HAD TO SAY:
"I salute you for a highly informative, well organized, and fun conference. It is one of the best that I’ve been privileged to be part of!" Khalid Shah, SVP, Pharmaceutical & Biologics Ops, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Exelixis
"I thought the conference topics were valuable and enjoyed our candid panel discussion. One topic of interest to me would be maturity of logistics service providers in the vein-to-vein therapy space, just as food for thought" Chris Bogart, VP Site Supply Chain & Materials Management, Bayer
"BSMA, I believe is the best organization where I get to hang out with leaders who are passionate about Supply Chain and come together with the only purpose to collectively establish industry best practices! I always have so much to take back from BSMA's conferences! You all have built a strong community of thought leaders and are advancing the pivotal discussions – here and abroad. I enjoyed meeting everyone from our steering committee after collaborating over the last 6 months, hearing the discussions and candid dialogue between industry and providers, and starting conversations with potential future partners." Rutesh Desai, Sr. Manager, Global Supply Chain, Beigene
By all accounts, it was a very successful conference! It was very well-run, nicely organized, and very informative for all in attendance. We certainly look forward to a continued collaboration that I think can work to the benefit of both of our organizations and will further our goal of producing the next generation of high-quality industry professionals that can help us to address unmet medical needs for patients." Aparna Seksaria, Industry Solutions Sr Manager, Life Sciences, SAP Americas United States
"You and your team did a great job curating great topics, speakers, and networking to deliver value for all involved. Really appreciate you facilitating several key introductions with prospective new clients…" Andrew Setikas, Global Head of Life Sciences, Teradata Healthcare & Life Sciences
"BSMA pulled it off again… a one of a kind event where the engagement of like-minded bright professionals come together to openly discuss the state of SC affairs and agree to work together for a better future. I was so happy and proud to be part of it." David Smith, Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Slalom
