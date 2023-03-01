“GLOBAL TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS: NAVIGATING THE STORM” TRACK IS HAPPENING AT THE ANNUAL BSMA CONFERENCE ON MARCH 8-9
This Annual meeting is a must-attend event for those in pharmaceuticals, bio-pharma, & cell and gene therapy. Learn alongside industry colleagues and the top service providers and packaging companies.”FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transportation and Logistics bore the brunt of the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the supply chain but have emerged resilient while facing challenges for global network connectivity. At BSMA, a widely represented steering committee of eminent logistics practitioners has been engaged in analyzing the vulnerabilities exposed in the delivery of life-saving drugs and supplies and exploring how to build an integrated supply network of freight forwarders, carriers, and last mile delivery agents. The full day, Transportation and Logistics Track on Day 2, the 9th of March, will deliver the results of the intense collaboration forged among stakeholders over 2022, resulting in the...
— Jeff Tucker, CEO of Tucker Worldwide
deployment of capacity building in a recessionary environment,
monitorable services for drug manufacturers, cold chain, last mile delivery,
digitalization of the network,
metamorphosis of packaging,
sustainability of the environment and
talent development,
...to reduce cost, time, and roadblocks to consumer deliveries.
MARCH 9 (Day 2)
SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:
INITIATIVES OF THE PHARMA AND BIO-PHARMA MANUFACTURERS
Panel: Jeff Perata, DPBO Logistics, Gilead Sciences, Wahiba Hall, Head Supply Chain Compliance CoE, Divisional PH – Global Export Control Officer, Bayer, Moderator: Devendra Mishra, Executive Director, BSMA
LEVERAGING DIGITAL TWINS AND AGENTS TO SIMPLIFY YOUR SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS
Speaker: Rich Kilmer, CEO and Founder, CargoSense
LESSONS FROM THE FIELD: KEYS TO ADDRESSING SUPPLY CHAIN TALENT GAPS AND SKILL DEFICITS
Panel: Leon Trevett, Senior Director Global Supply Chain Planning, ilumina, Larry Davis, PhD, Professor of Practice in Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, Keck Graduate Institute, Terry Esper, PhD, Associate Professor, Logistics, Ohio State University, Yasmeen Shoubah, Associate Packaging Engineer, Gilead Sciences,
Moderator: Randy Bradley, Associate Professor, Supply Chain, University of Tennessee
FIRESIDE CHAT: FINAL MILE
Panel: Derek Glover, Sr. Manager Global Logistics, Novavax, Jennifer Haigh, Head, Specialty Products- Americas, United Cargo, Shawn Pischke, Director, Commercial Operations, QuickSTAT
APPROACHES TO TRANSPORTATION AND SUPPLY CHAIN SUSTAINABILITY
Panel: Bill Kascel, SVP, Sustainability, Kuehne-Nagel, Keenan Guenzel, Logistics Project Lead, Bayer, Keith Brandis, VP, Partnerships & Strategic Solutions, Volvo Group, Ryan Newman, Director of Business Development, AeroSafe Global, Moderator: Jeff Tucker, CEO, Tucker Company Worldwide
TRANSPORT MARKET CONDITIONS & TRENDS IN COLD CHAIN
Panel: Andrew Boyle, Co-President, Boyle Transportation & Vice Chair, American Trucking Associations, Jeff Tucker, CEO, Tucker Company Worldwide, Jennifer Haigh, Head, Specialty Products- Americas, United Cargo, Bob Gahan, Head, Healthcare, North America, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Moderator: Lee Klaskow, Sector Head and Senior Analyst, Bloomberg
PACKAGING’S METAMORPHOSIS
Panel: Michael Haley, Business Development Director, SkyCell AG, Stefan Braun, Managing Director, SmartCAE, Hector Oyarzun, Business Development Manager- Americas, Emball’iso, Moderator: Dawn Kim, Director, Business Development, D.W. Morgan
USE CASES, APPROACHES, CHALLENGES, AND OPPORTUNITIES IN LIFE SCIENCES: EXPLORING VIABLE PATHS TO DIGITALIZATION SUCCESS
Panel: Stefan Braun, Managing Director, SmartCAE, Jenifer Smith, Senior Logistics Specialist, Direct Relief, Rich Kilmer, President and CEO, CargoSense, Andrew Setikas, Global Head, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Teradata, John Bermudez, Vice President, Product Marketing, Tracelink, Moderator: Jeff Perata
Director, Pharmaceutical and Biologics Operations, Gilead Sciences
BIO-PHARMA INDUSTRY TOWN HALL MEETING
Conference participants will address the Path Forward from the Summit to address the outstanding challenges of the supply chain of the industry to maximize patient care. A central focus will be collaboration for tangible results.
