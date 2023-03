“GLOBAL TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS: NAVIGATING THE STORM” TRACK IS HAPPENING AT THE ANNUAL BSMA CONFERENCE ON MARCH 8-9

This Annual meeting is a must-attend event for those in pharmaceuticals, bio-pharma, & cell and gene therapy. Learn alongside industry colleagues and the top service providers and packaging companies.” — Jeff Tucker, CEO of Tucker Worldwide

FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transportation and Logistics bore the brunt of the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the supply chain but have emerged resilient while facing challenges for global network connectivity. At BSMA , a widely represented steering committee of eminent logistics practitioners has been engaged in analyzing the vulnerabilities exposed in the delivery of life-saving drugs and supplies and exploring how to build an integrated supply network of freight forwarders, carriers, and last mile delivery agents. The full day, Transportation and Logistics Track on Day 2, the 9th of March, will deliver the results of the intense collaboration forged among stakeholders over 2022, resulting in the...deployment of capacity building in a recessionary environment,monitorable services for drug manufacturers, cold chain, last mile delivery,digitalization of the network,metamorphosis of packaging,sustainability of the environment andtalent development,...to reduce cost, time, and roadblocks to consumer deliveries.MARCH 9 (Day 2)SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:INITIATIVES OF THE PHARMA AND BIO-PHARMA MANUFACTURERSPanel: Jeff Perata, DPBO Logistics, Gilead Sciences, Wahiba Hall, Head Supply Chain Compliance CoE, Divisional PH – Global Export Control Officer, Bayer, Moderator: Devendra Mishra, Executive Director, BSMALEVERAGING DIGITAL TWINS AND AGENTS TO SIMPLIFY YOUR SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONSSpeaker: Rich Kilmer, CEO and Founder, CargoSenseLESSONS FROM THE FIELD: KEYS TO ADDRESSING SUPPLY CHAIN TALENT GAPS AND SKILL DEFICITSPanel: Leon Trevett, Senior Director Global Supply Chain Planning, ilumina, Larry Davis, PhD, Professor of Practice in Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, Keck Graduate Institute, Terry Esper, PhD, Associate Professor, Logistics, Ohio State University, Yasmeen Shoubah, Associate Packaging Engineer, Gilead Sciences,Moderator: Randy Bradley, Associate Professor, Supply Chain, University of TennesseeFIRESIDE CHAT: FINAL MILEPanel: Derek Glover, Sr. Manager Global Logistics, Novavax, Jennifer Haigh, Head, Specialty Products- Americas, United Cargo, Shawn Pischke, Director, Commercial Operations, QuickSTATAPPROACHES TO TRANSPORTATION AND SUPPLY CHAIN SUSTAINABILITYPanel: Bill Kascel, SVP, Sustainability, Kuehne-Nagel, Keenan Guenzel, Logistics Project Lead, Bayer, Keith Brandis, VP, Partnerships & Strategic Solutions, Volvo Group, Ryan Newman, Director of Business Development, AeroSafe Global, Moderator: Jeff Tucker, CEO, Tucker Company WorldwideTRANSPORT MARKET CONDITIONS & TRENDS IN COLD CHAINPanel: Andrew Boyle, Co-President, Boyle Transportation & Vice Chair, American Trucking Associations, Jeff Tucker, CEO, Tucker Company Worldwide, Jennifer Haigh, Head, Specialty Products- Americas, United Cargo, Bob Gahan, Head, Healthcare, North America, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Moderator: Lee Klaskow, Sector Head and Senior Analyst, BloombergPACKAGING’S METAMORPHOSISPanel: Michael Haley, Business Development Director, SkyCell AG, Stefan Braun, Managing Director, SmartCAE, Hector Oyarzun, Business Development Manager- Americas, Emball’iso, Moderator: Dawn Kim, Director, Business Development, D.W. MorganUSE CASES, APPROACHES, CHALLENGES, AND OPPORTUNITIES IN LIFE SCIENCES: EXPLORING VIABLE PATHS TO DIGITALIZATION SUCCESSPanel: Stefan Braun, Managing Director, SmartCAE, Jenifer Smith, Senior Logistics Specialist, Direct Relief, Rich Kilmer, President and CEO, CargoSense, Andrew Setikas, Global Head, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Teradata, John Bermudez, Vice President, Product Marketing, Tracelink, Moderator: Jeff PerataDirector, Pharmaceutical and Biologics Operations, Gilead SciencesBIO-PHARMA INDUSTRY TOWN HALL MEETINGConference participants will address the Path Forward from the Summit to address the outstanding challenges of the supply chain of the industry to maximize patient care. A central focus will be collaboration for tangible results.

Glimpse of BSMA 2022 Summit - Day 2