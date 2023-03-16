St. Croix Chocolate Company Offers Special Workshop For Ukrainian Refugee Families
Ukrainian refugee families and their sponsors will come to the chocolate shop in Marine on St. Croix, Minn. for a chocolate workshop just for them
This is a tremendous opportunity for us to open our hearts and share the richness and uniqueness of what we do”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Croix Chocolate Company (SCCC) owners Robyn Dochterman and Deidre Pope are always extremely busy in March making and selling their award-winning chocolates for Spring and Easter. This year they added a new altruistic partnership with Alight, which prepares, trains and supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugee families resettling in the Twin Cities as part of their work around the world.
On three dates in March, refugee families and their Alight sponsors will come to the chocolate shop in Marine on St. Croix for a Spring chocolate workshop that is intended to help the Ukrainian family and their sponsors bond and enjoy a fun and safe opportunity together. The families develop close relationships with their sponsors, who are enormously helpful with day-to-day needs, like grocery shopping and doctor’s appointments.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to open our hearts and share the richness and uniqueness of what we do,” Dochterman said. "We want to help make the season brighter and sweeter, so we reached out to Alight. Sharing our passion is one way we can show support."
Dochterman and her staff will welcome the guests into the chocolate kitchen to learn about the chocolate making process. Participants will then get to decorate their own chocolate eggs with brightly colored cocoa butter, and mold bunnies, which they will take home with them at no charge.
St. Croix Chocolate Company is an artisan chocolatier and confectioner founded in 2010. Each Spring, they craft thousands of hand-decorated filled eggs , along with chocolate bunnies, piglets and hedgehogs. They even make birds' nests made out of chocolate. Their truffles and chocolates have won many national and international awards.
Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee. is supporting those displaced by the largest humanitarian crisis since World
War II. An estimated 14 million Ukrainians – most of them women, children and the elderly – have fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago. Alight is working to pair amazing welcome groups with Ukrainian families arriving in the U.S. Learn more at wearealight.org. For questions related to Alight's outreach, contact Chris Kindler, 651.428.5955 ChrisK@WeAreAlight.org.
