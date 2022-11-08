New Artisan Toffees Arrive for Holidays
Award-winning chocolatier introduces five flavors made with premium ingredients.
We go all in. There’s just more of what people love in our toffees, including flavor, chocolate and nuts. For instance, our bourbon pecan is made with real Buffalo Trace bourbon and pecans.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Croix Chocolate Company, an award-winning artisan chocolatier based in Minnesota, has launched five exciting flavors of small-batch toffee this holiday season.
Each toffee is hand-crafted with premium, all-natural ingredients including fresh butter, cane sugar and local honey. Each is then smothered with a layer of velvety fine chocolate and finished with roasted nuts.
Flavors include:
Bourbon Pecan
Chili Pistachio
Peanut Butter
Hazelnut Coffee
Macadamia Coconut
Robyn Dochterman, founder and head chocolatier at St. Croix Chocolate Co., said that although the company is widely known and awarded for its chocolates and caramels, toffee is a natural extension of their mission to delight customers.
“I’d tried some nice toffees, but none of them seemed to have the flavor punch that we’re known for in our chocolates,” said Dochterman. “So we began experimenting and testing flavors all summer in our shop. Customers loved them and we’d sell out every weekend.”
The toffees also reflect the way SCCC embraces pleasure. “We go all in," said Dochterman. "There’s just more of what people love in our toffees, including flavor, chocolate and nuts. For instance, our bourbon pecan is made with real Buffalo Trace bourbon. We all crave a taste experience, and these toffees give that in abundance.”
The toffee is packed in clear, recyclable boxes, which Dochterman says is more popular than toffee sold by the pound or piece. “It’s just the right size for gifting, taking to potlucks and parties, or stashing for yourself at home,” she said.
St. Croix Chocolate Co.'s awards creates award-winning confections that speak to the senses. The creations are visually stunning with sensuous, and delicious flavors. Founded in 2010, after Dochterman was laid off during the last recession, the company crafts chocolates and confections in Marine on St. Croix, Minn., and ships throughout the U.S.
Toffees are available from fine retailers in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, at the St. Croix Chocolate Company shop in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, and online at www.stcroixchocolateco.com.
