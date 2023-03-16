Romina Pourmokhtari chairs Environment Council in Brussels

SWEDEN, March 16 - EU environment ministers are meeting in Brussels on 16 March for the first Environment Council of the year. Among the matters they are expected to agree on is a general approach on a proposal to revise the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), which contains pollution prevention and control measures. This is a priority issue for the Swedish Presidency.

“We can achieve the climate goals while still enjoying economic growth. The revised IED is important – both for the environment and for industry throughout the EU. The Swedish Presidency has worked hard to reach an agreement that strikes a good balance between various interests. The ambition is to achieve a high degree of environmental protection, fair competition and fair conditions for industry,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari.

As Sweden holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU, Ms Pourmokhtari is chairing the meeting of EU ministers in Brussels. Several legislative proposals from the Commission are on the agenda.

Ministers are expected to agree on a common position on the European Commission’s proposed revision of the 2010 IED. The proposal contains a series of new provisions designed to reduce emissions and contribute to the implementation of the European Green Deal. It is proposed that the scope of the IED be expanded to include industries such as mining and battery production.

The ministers will also discuss the ambitions in the Commission’s proposed regulation on packaging and packaging waste (PPWR), and how packaging waste can be prevented.

On 30 November 2022, the European Commission presented a proposal for a certification framework for carbon removals. The objectives include encouraging and ensuring that the measures for carbon removals are of high quality. The ministers will discuss the opportunities and challenges the proposal presents.

The Commission’s proposal for a revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive, which was presented in October 2022, is also on the agenda. The ministers’ discussion will focus on issues concerning the higher level of ambition for addressing remaining emissions.

The Environment Council will conclude with a discussion on the greening of the European Semester. The discussion will feed into the European Council meeting that will take place in late March. The European Semester is the framework for monitoring the economic and social development in the Member States.