MDC to hold pond management workshop April 4 in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – With proper management, a pond can be a convenient and quality source of fishing entertainment and nature viewing opportunities.

Maintenance of existing ponds and construction of new ones will be discussed at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) pond management workshop April 4 at the Waynesville Rural Fire District Training Center. The Center is located at 25785 Red Oak Road in Waynesville. This free workshop will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. People can register for this workshop at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190349

When it comes to pond management, a little attention can lead to years of enjoyable fishing and often, some good wildlife viewing opportunities, too. Negligence, on the other hand, usually results in many wasted summer fishing trips and a pond that is little more than a stagnant – and wasted – body of water.

At the April 4 program, MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Blake Friedrich and other MDC staff will discuss fish stocking, fish management, aquatic plant management, and nuisance wildlife management. They will also have information about pond design and construction for people thinking about building a pond.

Drinks and snacks will be provided. People wanting more information about this event can contact Friedrich at MDC’s Rolla Office at Blake.Friedrich@mdc.mo.gov or at 573-368-2225.