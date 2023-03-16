Offender Who Walked Away from San Diego Reentry Program is Apprehended

SAN DIEGO ― California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation special agents apprehended Cynthia Baker who had walked away from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility in San Diego earlier this month.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on March 4, officials received an alert from Baker’s monitoring device. CCTRP conducted an emergency count and determined Baker was not in the facility. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety (OCS) were dispatched to locate and apprehend Baker and notification was made to local law enforcement.

Today, at about 12:50 p.m., OCS agents located the City of El Cajon. She was taken into custody without incident and was transported to California Institution for Women. Her case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

Baker, 31, was received from San Diego County on Oct. 11, 2022, sentenced to three years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

The CCTRP allows eligible offenders to serve their sentence in the community in lieu of confinement in state prison and delivers a range of rehabilitative services that assist with alcohol and drug recovery, employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support. Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

