MINTangible Secures Funding to Supercharge the Launch of its Blockchain IP License Solution
MINTangible leads the charge in addressing IP confusion, transparency and legal soundness in the NFT ecosystem
MINTangible will become an essential piece of digital assets infrastructure.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINTangible, the leading Web3 solution for NFT license and royalty rights, today announced the completion of its seed funding round led by Tagus Capital, a VC fund specializing in Web3 infrastructure companies, with participation from Virginia Venture Partners and an elite roster of angel investors.
— Gui Silva Tagus Capital General Partner
The funds will be used to accelerate product development and support the launch of MINTangible’s groundbreaking IP solution which empowers brands, creators and companies to establish and register intellectual property and royalty rights to blockchain tokens.
Without MINTangible, NFT license rights are often misunderstood by NFT owners. MINTangible removes the guesswork and helps to build the value of NFT collections with on-chain verified and protected rights.
“In its current state, blockchain technology does not distinguish between possessing and owning an asset. Plus, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are tradable instruments that don’t carry in their metadata legally binding IP rights, royalty terms or authentication fingerprints” says Gui Silva, Tagus Capital General Partner. “MINTangible has a strong team tackling this problem by enabling users to digitally bind IP licenses and royalty terms to their NFTs, permitting digital assets to represent and transfer legally sound rights. We’re excited about this investment opportunity and believe MINTangible will become an essential piece of digital assets infrastructure.”
Launched in 2023, the solution has already garnered positive feedback from satisfied NFT projects in various sectors including digital collectibles, phygitals, literary, music, and media NFTs. Zoran Kovacevic, CEO of Minted Teddy, a Web3 media initiative and NFT collection, praised MINTangible for its efforts in addressing NFT IP rights issues. "MINTangible makes it easy for our collectors and business partners to understand and utilize our license," he said.
Amyli McDaniel, MINTangible’s visionary founder, believes that “NFTs will achieve mainstream status for IP licensing and monetization when there is reliable and standardized blockchain infrastructure for establishing, transferring, and tracking these rights.” MINTangible has built this infrastructure which unlocks blockchain possibilities for all IP sectors including creative works, patents, software, data licensing and biotech.
MINTangible is making waves beyond its funding announcement. As a sponsor at Outer Edge LA conference this week, MINTangible will be educating the Web3 community about how to be champions of IP rights for creators and their communities, highlighting its collaboration with Spottie Wifi - the NFT Rapper and a leading innovator in NFT music licensing and showcasing the MINTangible IP Rights Solution.
About MINTangible
Dedicated to cultivating trust, transparency, and value for NFTs as digital assets, MINTangible stands at the forefront of the Web3 technology landscape, championing intellectual property and rights protection and transparency. To learn more, please visit https://mintangible.io/.
About Tagus Capital
Tagus is a VC firm delivering unique Web 3.0 insights, risk management, and alpha-generating investments in blockchain companies. Tagus' team has over 100 years of combined experience in traditional financial markets and digital assets. Tagus provides capital and support to early-stage enterprises in the infrastructure, finance, and metaverse spaces. Tagus Capital LLP is an Appointed Representative of Starmark Investment Management Limited which is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA.
