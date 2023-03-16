Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,329 in the last 365 days.

Multi-year bridge and paving work to begin on I-80 in Cheyenne


CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin a multi-year project along Interstate 80 on Monday, March 20th, weather permitting.


The project will begin with a bridge rehabilitation at the Roundtop Interchange at mile marker 357.66 in both east and west bound lanes, and ending at mile marker 362.


This is a multi-year project split into two phases, starting with structure work and slab replacements with paving work to follow. The structure work and slab replacements are expected to be completed by 2023. Paving operations for the project will resume in 2024, with an August 2024 completion date.


Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.


All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

You just read:

Multi-year bridge and paving work to begin on I-80 in Cheyenne

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more