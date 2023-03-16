South Florida Youth Marching Band Needs Your Help to Attend London Band Week

SOS Warriors Logo SOS Founding Director Antoine Miller directing students during a live performance. The SOS Band travels throughout the southern U.S., competing and winning the battle of the band competitions.

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band needs donors to help raise an additional $180,000 for 80 children and 20 adult chaperones to travel to London, UK.

RIVIERA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida’s incomparable and multi-award-winning Sounds of Success Community Marching Band (SOS) needs an additional $180,000 to allow more than 80 unprivileged youth, ages 5 to 23, and 20 adult chaperones to travel on a once-in-a-lifetime international trip to London, England, where the children are performing on the global stage at the prestigious London Band Week. SOS is the only U.S. community marching band chosen to participate in this extraordinary event.

Donations of any amount are appreciated and accepted on the SOS website at: www.soswarriors.com. Each $5,000 covers one child's airfare, food, passport, transportation, and a seven-day hotel stay. SOS is a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization; therefore, all donations are tax-deductible.

Interested donors can also purchase raffle tickets to help the band raise money for its trip to London. For only $100 per ticket, donors are placed in a random drawing to win one of these extravagant prizes:

Grand prize – 2023 BMW 330i

2nd prize – 2023 Hyundai Venue

3rd Prize – A VIP day on board a luxury yacht for up to 13 people. The winner has a choice of departure location: West Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Dade County. This prize comes with a personal caterer, bartender, and jet ski.

4th prize – 18-hole golf with lunch at the Wellington Golf Club for 8

5th prize – 18-hole golf with lunch at the Wellington Golf Club for 4

6th prize – 85-inch Samsung 4K television

The winners will be announced on Saturday, April 8th, during the band’s black-tie gala inside the Riviera Beach Marina’s Newcomb Hall Ballroom at 180 E 13th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. Prize recipients do not need to be present to win and will be notified via email. Supporters can purchase tickets online at www.soswarriorsraffle.com or contact Nicole Brown via email at nicole@heysandypr.com

NOTE: Raffle ticket sales are only open to legal residents of the United States who are of legal age in their state of residence before the beginning of this raffle period. For more details, visit https://soswarriorsraffle.com/raffle-rules/.

About SOS:

SOS is a multi-award-winning marching band that competes and wins many battle of the band competitions across the southern United States. Founding Band Director Antoine Miller, a former Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s (FAMU) Marching 100 bandmate, established the SOS Band in 2018 after a conversation with a fellow student about ways to prevent criminal activity among young adults ages 18 to 23. Initially created to reduce crime among this age group, the SOS Band enrolls youth ages 5 to 23 with no or limited experience in music and marching band performance. In addition to music, Antoine utilizes the knowledge and experience he gained while attending FAMU to teach the children about discipline and teamwork.