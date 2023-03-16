BareOrganics USDA Organic Functional Ground Coffee

WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the expansion of BareOrganics, USDA Organic Coffees, exclusively at Sprouts stores coast-to-coast!

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freshly Brewed Excitement About BareOrganics Bagged Coffees at Sprouts Nationwide.

WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the expansion of their BareOrganics, USDA Organic and Functional Coffees, into the ground coffee bag segment found exclusively at Sprouts stores coast-to-coast.

It is BareOrganics’ mission to make healthy living more attainable with products that meet the highest quality standards and unique flavor profiles while also achieving amazing taste and rich, functional benefits.

BareOrganics coffees are all low acid and infused with today’s best superfoods like Ashwagandha, Mushrooms, Cacao, Maca and more. In addition to the superfoods, the artisan roasted Arabica coffees are also enriched with natural, heat-resistant probiotics in every cup.

“BareOrganics is a leader in health and wellness nutrition, offering USDA Organic superfood products to support wholesome habits and incorporate them easily into everyday life,” says Renee Niles, EVP WR Group. “We’re beyond thrilled to have this amazing opportunity to introduce Sprouts’ consumers to our organic and artisan crafted coffees! Once you try these coffees, that taste incredible, and have amazing benefits such as heart, immunity, brain, and energy support, you will never go back to any other coffee. They are a healthy treat that delivers a smooth, robust taste that is gentle on even the most sensitive stomachs as all our coffees are low in acid. Tasting is believing and we are honored and grateful that Sprouts is believing!”

You can now purchase the following BareOrganics Coffee at all Sprouts locations nationwide in both 10 oz ground coffee bags and 10 count single serve, recyclable cups that are compatible with all brew cup machines on the market today:

Organic Focus Coffee with Superfoods

● BareOrganics Focus Coffee blend contains medium roast, low acid coffee ground from Arabica beans for superior quality and taste, fortified with whole organic nutrients to keep you sharp and focused throughout the day. Each individual cup is infused with mind-boosting ginseng, ashwagandha, cinnamon, nutmeg and lion's mane.

Probiotics boost the impact of these handpicked nutrients by supporting digestion with every sip.

Organic Cardio Care Coffee with Superfoods

● BareOrganics Cardio Care Coffee with Superfoods contains a blend of medium roast, low acid coffee ground from Arabica beans, along with natural, organic ingredients to support overall heart health. Each individual cup is infused with heart-friendly cacao, cinnamon, turmeric, and ginger. Probiotics boost the impact of these ingredients by supporting digestive health with every sip.

Organic Energizing Coffee with Superfoods

● BareOrganics Energy Coffee blend contains low acid, medium roast coffee ground from Arabica beans, fortified with whole organic nutrients to support healthy energy all throughout the day. Each individual cup is infused with revitalizing maca, guarana, cordyceps mushrooms, and schisandra. Probiotics boost the impact of these handpicked nutrients by supporting digestion with every sip.

Organic Daily Defense Coffee with Superfoods

● BareOrganics Daily Defense Coffee with Superfoods is made with low-acid, dark roasted Arabica coffee beans with probiotics and superfoods for immune system support, including ginger root, zinc, maitake mushrooms, lemon peel, and vitamin C and D. Enjoy the robust flavor with citrus undertones in this artisan-roasted coffee with the added benefits of superfoods and probiotics in every cup.

All BareOrganics Coffee is developed without harsh chemicals or ingredients, made in a solar-powered facility and are proudly USDA Organic, Non-GMO and Gluten-Free. The brew cups are compatible with most single serve and Keurig® K-Cup® brewing systems, including 2.0.

For more information on WR Group, BareOrganics or where to shop please contact:

Ildiko Czako at WR Group LLC.

ICzako@wrgroup.com

More About BareOrganics

BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods sourced from the highest-quality ingredients around the world. As more and more consumers seek nutrient dense whole foods, BareOrganics provides consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.

More About WR Group

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.