VERINA MARCEL ATTENDS CINEMOI OCSAR 2023 VIEWING PARTY
VERINA MARCEL attends CINEMOI OCSAR 2023 VIEWING PARTY at the Warner Bros. Estate in Beverly Hills.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verina Marcel was stunning on the red carpet in Tom Ford head to toe at the fashionable Cinemoi Oscar Viewing Party. The Oscar viewing party was a mix of sheik dresses and Hollywood executives watching on televisions that surrounded the lavish tables covered in gold cloth and an abundance of food and drinks. Photographers took photos of Verina Marcel on the vast Warner Bros. Estate property, a property in Beverly Hills that many are excited and honored to be invited to for any event.
Nestled among the prestigious estates north of Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills and hidden behind centuries-old trees, the original Warner Brothers estate represents a legendary chapter in Hollywood history. As the home of Harry Warner, the original head and founder of Warner Bros Studios, this approximately 1.25-acre landmark encompasses an elegant approximately 13,000-square-foot main residence and guesthouse. It has hosted many celebrities, such as Marilyn Monroe. The grounds consist of a European garden, a rock-lagoon-like pool and spa, waterfalls and a tennis court. – The Haute Residence by Alejandra Tenorio
Verina Marcel has been on numerous covers, and editorials for magazines like Vogue, Cosmopolitan, L officielle de la mode, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle , is Collaborating with her team that includes longtime work relationship fashion designer Lloyd Klein who has dressed many Hollywood celebrities over the years. Verina Marcel & Lloyd Klein have been working together for many years she has been a muse for him and his work.
Verina now has her own collection coming out and has a new vision. Verina as a women and as an entrepreneur, she wants to empower women by giving them a specific opportunity to express themselves by wearing her clothes. Her brand and style will contain a very compact collection of dresses that every woman needs in her closet, every woman will be able to tell her own story throughout the day the week the weather & her mood. The VERINA line will be coming soon.
