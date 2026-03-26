Angie Harmon David A.R. White Don Worley

Second Chance Pictures Unveils Faith-Driven Crime Thriller “The Tempering,” Starring Angie Harmon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Chance Pictures has announced “The Tempering,” a new feature film blending psychological crime drama and faith-based themes, starring Angie Harmon (Agent Cody Banks, Baywatch Nights, Law & Order, Rizzoli & Isles). The film is slated to begin principal photography in April.Harmon leads the film as Detective Abby Davison, a seasoned investigator haunted by personal tragedy and hardened by years on the force. Once a woman of faith, Abby has buried her belief in God and humanity beneath layers of cynicism — until a routine arrest cracks open a mystery that could change everything. Don Worley stars as Joe Fielle, a mysterious stranger who initially emerges as a prime murder suspect—only to reveal a far more unexpected truth.While interrogating a suspect accused of a brutal and senseless murder, the man reveals a chilling secret connected to a string of disappearing children. The revelation sends Abby into a race against time, plunging her into a dark investigation that forces her to confront the ghosts of her past and a truth that could either destroy her — or redeem her.The film positions itself as a gripping faith-infused thriller, drawing tonal comparisons to Christopher Nolan’s Memento and the faith-based box office hit Sound of Freedom.David A.R. White (A Line of Fire, Beckman, Malibu Dan the Family Man) joins the cast in a supporting role as Detective Sam Ridge, Abby’s colleague as the investigation intensifies.“The Tempering” was created by producer, actor, comedian and attorney Don Worley, who continues to expand his footprint in independent film production. Worley previously starred in “A Time for Sunset,” currently streaming on Apple TV and Amazon, and leads the Amazon series “Power of Attorney: Don Worley.” His credits also include “Pastor Shepherd,” starring Danny Trejo, and the upcoming comedy “ManDate,” featuring Jon Lovitz, Chris Kattan, and Tara Reid, which is currently in post-production.Before transitioning into producing and acting, Worley built a career as a touring stand-up comedian while simultaneously establishing himself as a trial attorney, eventually founding what has become one of the largest mass-tort law firms in the country.Directing “The Tempering” is Mitchell Welch, an award-winning filmmaker known for the psychological thriller “The Ritual.” Mitchell will helm the project as both director and producer, bringing a grounded cinematic style to the story’s intersection of crime, redemption, and spiritual reckoning.With a mix of Hollywood talent, faith-driven storytelling, and a suspense-heavy narrative, “The Tempering” aims to tap into the growing audience for films that blend gritty crime drama with spiritual themes.Production begins April, with additional casting announcements and distribution plans expected to follow.About Second Chance PicturesSecond Chance Pictures is an independent production company focused on character-driven films that explore redemption, justice, and the power of second chances.

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