Songtrybe, Richard Dohbit, Stephen Munabo, Phoebe-Anne “Lovely” Muchilwa, Nabil Fongod, and Fredy Muks Songtrybe team Phoebe-Anne “Lovely” Muchilwa and IRKO SERA

Songtrybe Electrifies Grammy Weekend with Star-Studded Launch Party, Ushering in a New Era of Artist Empowerment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against the backdrop of Grammy Weekend, Songtrybe officially made its debut on January 30th with an exclusive, invitation-only Songtrybe Launch Party at the W Hollywood, bringing together artists, executives, tastemakers, and music-tech innovators for a night that celebrated creativity, community, and the future of the music industry.The event drew a vibrant crowd of emerging and established talent, with creatives from across genres connecting around a shared vision of artist empowerment. Attendees included IRKO SERA (Multi Platinum Mix Engineer), Sophie Powers, Headcrack, Jimmy Jean Louis, Rayo Cole, Verina Marcel, Kelsey Martienz, Kiana Ledé, Madison Gustini, Zklata Sushchik, among many others shaping the next wave of music culture. The energy remained high throughout the evening as DJ Fredy and DJ Kuncept delivered dynamic sets that kept the room moving late into the night.attend the Songtrybe launch party during Grammy Weekend 2026 at W Hollywood on January 30, 2026, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Songtrybe.)A Powerful Introduction to the Future of Music-TechFounded in 2024, Songtrybe is a music culture venture company built to redefine how artists earn, grow, and connect in the modern music economy. Headquartered in Hollywood, California, and Toledo, Ohio, the company partners with artists on branding, touring, and career strategy—creating sustainable revenue pathways and deeper, more direct fan engagement.The Grammy Weekend launch marked Songtrybe’s first major industry moment, captivating attendees with a clear and compelling mission: to turn every artist into a thriving brand.A Unified Platform Built for the Modern ArtistSongtrybe is designed as an all-in-one ecosystem that empowers artists creatively, financially, and collaboratively. The platform integrates:• Artist booking and management services, including gig acquisition, contract and payment management, and brand partnership opportunities• Tour production and live event management, overseeing logistics, promotion, sponsorship outreach, and curated multi-artist showcase• Merchandise and e-commerce solutions, featuring apparel and limited editions, artist-branded online stores, global fulfillment, and guaranteed royalties• Music marketing and promotion, utilizing precision advertising across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, influencer collaborations, playlist placements, and curated digital content• Fan engagement tools, including personalized video shoutouts, custom fan messages, and direct artist earnings from every interactionBy unifying these services into a single platform, Songtrybe streamlines discovery, monetization, and career growth—eliminating traditional barriers between artists and opportunity.Visionary Leadership Driving Songtrybe ForwardSongtrybe is led by a global team of experienced executives and creatives shaping the company’s long-term impact:• Richard Dohbit, Executive Representative (CEO equivalent), oversees partnerships, agreements, and operational strategy, guiding Songtrybe’s scalable vision for artist empowerment• Stephen Munabo, Chief Technology Officer, leads platform architecture and engineering, delivering a seamless, data-driven experience• Phoebe-Anne “Lovely” Muchilwa, Director of Artist Development & Industry Partnerships, oversees artist relations, tours, concerts, and community-building initiatives, with past collaborations including King Kaka, Bien, Rayvanny, and Sauti Sol• Nabil Fongod, Director of Content Strategy & Media Distribution, manages content production, storytelling, and platform visibility• Fredy Muks, Partner for Industry Relations & Talent Acquisition, internationally acclaimed producer, songwriter, and DJ, former Board Chairman of African Music at the Recording Academy (GRAMMYs) and current GRAMMY U Mentor, bringing global influence and deep industry networks to Songtrybe’s expansionShaping the Future of MusicThe Songtrybe Launch Party was more than a celebration—it was a statement. With an artist-first ecosystem, innovative monetization tools, and a leadership team deeply rooted in both culture and technology, Songtrybe is redefining what it means to build a sustainable music career in the digital age.As Grammy Weekend 2026 came alive in Hollywood, Songtrybe emerged as one of the weekend’s most talked-about launches—introducing the music industry to a platform designed not just to support artists, but to transform the future of music itself.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.