Sheridan integrating Intelligent Mobile Patrol software into its public safety curriculum

College will help prepare the next generation of police officers with the latest eNotes technologyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a Canadian public safety software company, is proud to announce that it has been selected as the successful vendor to provide Sheridan College with its innovative, next generation Digital Police Notebook solution Intelligent Mobile Patrol® (IMP).
Faculty in Sheridan’s Police Foundations and Investigation – Public and Private programs will leverage the technology to provide students with real-world experience generating dispatch calls, reviewing notes and evidence and preparing documents for court disclosure.
“Sheridan is proudly known as a leader in public safety education when it comes to introducing new technologies such as virtual reality, body-worn cameras and drones,” says Lee Weare, Associate Dean, Sheridan School of Public Safety. “Integrating DMI’s innovative electronic notebook technology into our curriculum is yet another investment in ensuring our students are prepared for public safety careers in a rapidly-changing and complex world.”
The IMP eNotes solution, already in use by York Regional Police, replaces a 150-year-old pen-and-paper process for police officers and investigators to conduct their call for service notes. The solution encompasses a digital notebook that integrates with an agency´s CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) and RMS (Records Management System), streamlining officers’ workflow and eliminating duplications, errors and loss of evidence through patent-pending security features.
“The fact that future police officers will be taught on our software as a result of our partnership with Sheridan College is undoubtedly a significant achievement for DMI,” says Nadeem Basaria, Director of DMI.
About Digital Mobility Inc.
The Toronto-based company Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI) specializes in modernizing public safety through innovative software solutions.
An agile business that prioritizes its clients and is driven to offer solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and reasonably priced.
The digital solutions by DMI are created in collaboration with active and retired law enforcement personnel as well as other public safety professionals to achieve time-saving efficiencies through enhanced workflow, service integration, quick access to data, and workload reduction. Not only frontline staff members but also internal and external stakeholders would gain from these.
