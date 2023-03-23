Oil palm against drug trafficking and illegal Coca Leaves Cultivation in the Peruvian Jungle

For many years, large areas of the Peruvian eastern territory in the jungle were used for the illegal cultivation of coca leaves.

LIMA, LIMA, PERU, March 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- For many years, large areas of the Peruvian eastern territory in the Peruvian jungle were used for the illegal cultivation of coca leaves bringing darkness and violence to this place of the world.Poverty and lack of formal economic alternatives, as well as the absence of the government, were the roots of a major socio-economic problem that boosted illegal activities in the Peruvian jungle.With the promotion of the United Nations as well as the Peruvian government, many small farmers successfully replaced illegal coca leaves crops with oil palm crops, a legal and permanent profitable crop that do not degrade the soils and protect the rainforest.Oil palm trees have a live cycle of up to 40 years and can be harvested year-round offering farmers with a long term and a steady cash flow that has change the lives of many Peruvians, generating new jobs and improving the quality of life in this part of our country.In Ucayali, which is located in the Amazon rainforest, for example, there are now approximately 45,000 hectares of oil palm crops, 11 mills and crude palm oil is the main export product of the region connecting thousands of small farmers with the international markets and thus with sustainable agriculture practices that take care of the environment.Today with the renewed expansion of illegal Coca Leave cultivation and the alarming increase of drug trafficking in the Peruvian jungle, the authorities need to take decisive actions to stop this problem before is too late.Next, Sudaca Peru presents a report on this economic phenomenon, its beginnings and why oil palm appeared in our country as a true alternative to fight against drug trafficking and illegal coca leave cultivation.For more content like this, visit sudaca.pe

