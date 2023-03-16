The Truth About Deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon Jungle

Farmers who have already settled around profitable, formal crops manage to curb deforestation, but they still don't have proper government support.

LIMA, LIMA, PERU, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Ministry of Environment, from 2001 to 2015, Peru has lost a total of 1,809,547 hectares of forests, equivalent to an average of 120,000 hectares lost each year. However, this figure reached dramatic levels during the pandemic (1).The increase in deforestation coincides with the uncontrolled proliferation of migrant agriculture, illegal mining and above all the increase in illegal coca leaf production that reached shocking levels: Around one hundred thousand hectares. Every day hundreds of people choose illegal or informal activities due to the lack of formal and profitable opportunities to improve their lives and support their families.Farmers who have already settled around profitable, formal crops manage to curb deforestation, but they still don't have the proper government support. Most farmers have planted coffee, cacao and oil palm in areas degraded by grassland or coca leaf planting.Next, Sudaca presents a report on the truth of deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon jungle and the alternative to finally stop it.For more content like this, visit sudaca.pe (1) Source: Minam National Forest Conservation Program

The Truth About Deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon Jungle