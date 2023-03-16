Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on S.C. Department of Veterans' Affairs Secretary Confirmation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Major General (Retired) Todd B. McCaffrey as the next Secretary of the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs (SCDVA):

"Secretary McCaffrey comes to the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs with an impressive record that includes over 30 years of military experience, culminating as Chief of Staff for the U.S. Africa Command," said Governor Henry McMaster. "His leadership experience and proven ability make him the right person to continue the great work already being done at SCDVA. Our veterans deserve the best and that is what they are getting with Secretary McCaffrey."

Governor McMaster nominated McCaffrey to serve as secretary last month.