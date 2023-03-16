Excelsior University Earns 2023–2024 Military Friendly® School Designation
Excelsior continues to earn a top ranking by Viqtory's Military Friendly
Veterans, servicemembers, and their families have been an important part of the Excelsior community since our founding.”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelsior University has once again proudly earned the 2023–2024 Military Friendly® School designation.
— David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University
More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023–2024 survey, and Excelsior was awarded this ranking for going above the standard. The 2023–2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
“Veterans, servicemembers, and their families have been an important part of the Excelsior community since our founding,” said David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University. “All Excelsior students have the opportunity to learn wherever they live and work, and this flexibility serves our servicemember students especially well. We are proud of our Military Friendly® ranking that showcases our commitment to servicemembers.”
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory, a publishing company that connects the military with civilian opportunities, with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process” says Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships, Military Friendly®. “Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”
For more information about Excelsior student military and veteran programs, visit https://www.excelsior.edu/military-and-veterans/.
