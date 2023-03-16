Book About Stormy Daniels Praises Her as a “National Patriot & Hero”
Stormy Daniels accompanies an array of American Heroes that include Betsy Ross, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, and Eleanor Roosevelt
By now patriotic, proud, and loving Americans have come to realize that Trump's incessant un-Constitutional, and un-American actions are a hateful, spit of disdain code, MAGA: "MAKE AMERICA GO AWAY!"”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book About Stormy Daniels Praises Her as a “National Patriot & Hero”
— James E. Shaw
In his new book, Stormy Daniels: Heroine-Patriot: Saving America From Russian Conspiracy and Trump Sabotage (Amazon-Kindle), James E. Shaw, Ph.D., tells readers that “the core components of American patriotism are exemplified and evinced in Stormy Daniels.” Shaw has taught patriotism, loyalty, and ethics to elementary, middle, and high school students, and has held university posts and faculty positions teaching Forensic Psychology; Lifespan Development; and Mental Health Law to doctoral students. He says that America is “the country of initiative, individuality, a work-hard ethic, a can-do spirit, courage, intelligence, faith,” and cooperation and collaboration with others. Shaw says Stormy Daniels "bravely exhibits all these American values and love of her country and community.”
Shaw states that "It is no accident but in fact is pure Karma” that for some time “Events occurred that virtually enshrined Ms. Daniels. First, VOGUE magazine introduced Stormy Daniels exquisitely and expensively gowned. Second, Amazon-Kindle published Shaw’s eBook, Stormy Daniels: Heroine-Patriot: Saving America From Russian Conspiracy and Trump Sabotage. He adds, "Karma is in constant, dynamic motion and visits us in countless forms, with bountiful blessings to anybody in sync with the Karmic arc of love, good, peace, unselfishness, humaneness, and altruism. Stormy Daniels is reaping Karmic good!"
Shaw says a victory occurred that “crowned Stormy Daniels in even more radiant light and infinite protection.” That victory was the publication of Daniels’ own book, Full Disclosure. Shaw says.
Shaw's book praises Daniels as an American heroine-patriot and compares Daniels to Michelle Obama, Betsy Ross, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Jackie Kennedy-Onassis, and Eleanor Roosevelt.
Shaw is on the Panel of Experts of the Los Angeles Superior Court and has been on the faculties of Loyola Marymount University, California Southern University, and The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. His other books include Jack and Jill, Why They Kill; Odor in the Court: Counterfeit Justice and How George Zimmerman Got Away With Murder; and Jesus Christ, Inc.
