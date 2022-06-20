Novel, "Candela McQueen: Hip Hop Sensation in a Rags to Riches Nation," Seeks Book Publishers & Aims to Inspire Youths

Photo: Dr. James E. Shaw

Black gangstas snuffin' out black lives, black communities won't survive! You go to clubs to rap your rhymes but get surprised when busted by the FBI!

"Look dawgs. On the real, you'd better be nice to us. After y'all shoot each other up in criminal acts, you'll probably need us. We ARE blood donors. You feelin’ me?” — Candela McQueen, Leader of the Hip Hop group, "Jezebel"