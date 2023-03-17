TraceGains Execs to Speak Globally on Supply Chain Traceability, Food Safety, and New Product Development
Networked Ingredients Marketplace innovator shares insights at Sedex in London and at American Food Innovate/Food Sure Summits in Chicago.
“There’s an increasing focus on managing data at the ingredient level, and data flows throughout the organization need to be considered through this lens.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its March lineup of events, executives from TraceGains, the world’s only networked ingredients marketplace, will address global audiences at Sedex Conference London 2023 from March 22-23 and the combined American Food Innovate and American Food Sure Summits from March 30-31 in Chicago.
— Senior Director of Product Marketing Paul Bradley
Xplore Sustainability: Sedex Conference London 2023
On day two of this internationally renowned conference, TraceGains Senior Director of Product Marketing Paul Bradley will join executives from Tony’s Chocoloney and Nestlé UK & Ireland to discuss how deep brands must go into their supply chains to get enough visibility to move the needle on ESG goals. Together, they’ll discuss solutions and how the power of collaboration can help brands scale their ESG efforts.
• What: Supply chain traceability: How far is far enough?
• Who: Senior Director of Product Marketing Paul Bradley.
• When: Thursday, March 23, 11:30 am-12:30 pm GMT.
• Where: Main Stage.
• Co-panelists: Pavi Ram, Impact Navigator at Tony’s Chocoloney; Robin Sundaram, Sustainable Sourcing Manager at Nestlé; Mark Hooper, Commercial Director at Sedex
• Additional information: TraceGains will host live demos of TraceGains Gather™ at its exhibitor booth (No. 3).
“TraceGains is incredibly excited to become part of the Sedex community and to have the opportunity to join the global dialog around sustainability,” Bradley said. “There is so much that brands and technology providers can do together as our industries move forward, and a forum like Sedex Xplore is the perfect venue for us all to come together and imagine what’s possible.”
American Food Innovate and American Food Sure Summits
At these R&D and food safety-focused summits, TraceGains will educate attendees on how the industry can connect around standardized and consolidated formulas, recipes, specs, and supply chain data enabling teams to collaborate more efficiently, manage costs, and accelerate innovation.
• What: Change for the Better: Harnessing Networked Power to Slash Time to Market.
• Who: Senior Director of Product Marketing Paul Bradley.
• When: Thursday, March 30, 2-2:30 pm CST.
• Where: Food Innovate, The Westin Chicago River North.
• What: Harnessing Networked Data to Drive Continuous Improvement
• Who: Sara Jane Bellocchi, Networked Ingredients Functional Consultant
• When: Thursday, March 30, 3:55-4:30 pm CST
• Where: FoodSure, The Westin Chicago River North
• Additional information: TraceGains will be on the exhibitor floor in booth No. 10. TraceGains also will host a special networking lunch for Food Sure Summit attendees at 12:25 pm CST on March 30.
For more information on TraceGains, visit tracegains.com.
About TraceGains
TraceGains, the world’s only networked ingredients marketplace, connects the global consumer goods supply chain through its innovative TraceGains Gather™ platform. Enterprises and suppliers can easily collaborate to exchange critical information, data, and documents and work together to solve today’s unprecedented supply chain challenges. Information about ingredients and supply chain partners applies to a company’s unique supply chains using artificial intelligence and automation. Our patented PostOnce™ technology allows authorized stakeholders to share and receive vital information, precisely when, where, and how they need to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Through the power of a global network, supply chain agility is achievable.
