TraceGains Execs to Speak Globally on Supply Chain Traceability, Food Safety, and New Product Development

About

TraceGains, the world’s only networked ingredients marketplace, connects the global consumer goods supply chain through its innovative TraceGains Gather™ platform. Enterprises and suppliers can easily collaborate to exchange critical information, data, and documents and work together to solve today’s unprecedented supply chain challenges. Information about ingredients and supply chain partners applies to a company’s unique supply chains using artificial intelligence and automation. Our patented PostOnce™ technology allows authorized stakeholders to share and receive vital information, precisely when, where, and how they need to operate efficiently and remain competitive. Through the power of a global network, supply chain agility is achievable.

https://www.tracegains.com/