TraceGains Hosts Virtual Conference for Professionals in Consumer Goods Industries
TraceGains will bring together a global audience to discuss supply chain transformation at Together 2022 on Oct. 19-20
Next week, the world’s only Networked Ingredients Marketplace, TraceGains, will host Together 2022, a two-day virtual event where food and beverage leaders worldwide will gather online to discuss the challenges of the modern supply chain.
With a packed schedule that includes panel discussions and networking opportunities, attendees will learn from each other while exploring new solutions to bring supply chain stakeholders together to fix a broken system. Sessions will cover everything from TraceGains Gather™ to the supply chain’s future to regulatory challenges, understanding food and diet metatrends, connecting with consumers, and more.
Speakers include renowned supply chain expert and author of the “Three V’s,” Art Mesher, Foodscape Group Founder and CEO Dr. Rachel Cheatham, longtime food industry journalist Dale Buss, and several other insiders and TraceGains customers from across the food, beverage, and dietary supplements industries.
TraceGains will also host a special session for its UK and EU-based communities on building greater sustainability into the supply chain.
• When: Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 (sessions will be available on-demand for up to 30 days).
• Where: Register, view, and attend the free event via the virtual event platform BigMarker.
• Who: Anyone interested in learning more about how to build tomorrow’s supply chain and how to secure their place in it.
• Additional information: TraceGains also will announce the winners of this year’s Business Ingenuity Awards and celebrate their commitment to using TraceGains solutions to increase supply chain agility.
Check out the full Together 2022 event schedule.
