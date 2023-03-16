St Albans Barracks/LSA Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2001377

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 14, 2023 / 10:30 PM

LOCATION: 98 North Main St, Montgomery

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Montgomery Village

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was advised that on March 14, 2023, at approximately 10:30 PM a vehicle had struck, and damaged, a fire hydrant near 98 North Main St in Montgomery. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark colored pickup truck that was last seen heading on Route 118 toward Route 105 in Berkshire. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information that may identify the individual responsible, please reach out to the Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.