St Albans Barracks/LSA Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001377
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 14, 2023 / 10:30 PM
LOCATION: 98 North Main St, Montgomery
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Montgomery Village
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was advised that on March 14, 2023, at approximately 10:30 PM a vehicle had struck, and damaged, a fire hydrant near 98 North Main St in Montgomery. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark colored pickup truck that was last seen heading on Route 118 toward Route 105 in Berkshire. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information that may identify the individual responsible, please reach out to the Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993