St Albans Barracks/LSA Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 23A2001377

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: March 14, 2023 / 10:30 PM

 

LOCATION: 98 North Main St, Montgomery

 

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

 

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                               

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

VICTIM: Montgomery Village

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks was advised that on March 14, 2023, at approximately 10:30 PM a vehicle had struck, and damaged, a fire hydrant near 98 North Main St in Montgomery. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark colored pickup truck that was last seen heading on Route 118 toward Route 105 in Berkshire. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information that may identify the individual responsible, please reach out to the Vermont State Police-St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


