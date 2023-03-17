Limited Edition Android Sculptures with Cyberpunk Soundtrack Released by Artist Freaky-Deek & Musician Laura Dre
Sculptor 'freaky-Deek' and musician Laura Dre combined their artistic talents to launch a futuristic Android sculpture and music Project AD-01 on Kickstarter.
Each sculpture is hand-signed and comes with a certificate of authenticity, making it a true collector’s item”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently launched campaign focuses on the specially handcrafted Android busts by freaky-Deek and the release of an Electric soundtrack by Laura Dre’s. Their Project AD-01 combines energetic musical vibes with cyberpunk style in an artistic attempt to warn humanity about the digital transformation that is happening all over the world.
— Freaky-Deek
Freaky-Deek just released a limited number of unique Android busts that were made of polymer clay and include fine details such as minuscule hydraulic bolts and realistic humanoid curves. The finished sculptures were individually hand filed, sanded, and primed to create a flawless surface. The busts were then hand painted, carefully assembled, and wired. Furthermore, the Androids were made in electric and a non-electric versions. The electric powered busts have an integrated power switch, standard USB-C port, and contain additional, colored, flashing LED lights. Each model has its own background story, fictional purpose, and comes with a wide variety of accessories. All sculptures were checked to ensure highest quality and craftsmanship. Through the Kickstarter campaign, freaky-Deek is currently offering five different Android busts in two different designs. The price for the least expensive model starts at 699 Euros ($749 US), while the most comprehensive variant is priced at 1499 Euros ($1599 US).
In tandem with the Android busts there is Laura Dre’s newly released soundtrack. It is her musical interpretation of what she envisions and associates with cyberpunk, space, sci-fi, and futurism themes. In a style of the 1980s 'Bladerunner' as well as the Trance and Techno music of the 1990s, Laura's music takes the listener to the 23rd century of underground Tokyo. The album has an eclectic mix of fast-paced club music and mid-tempo tracks.
To represent their multidisciplinary art project the artists created a trademark "Xetashell Corporation" which acts as an umbrella for their individual works of art and music. Xetashell is intended to represent the dystopian future in a humorous and entertaining way, while the art Project AD-01 is meant to remind the public of the artistry and skill that comes from human hands. In an age that is defined by the advanced technology, the artists Laura Dre and freaky-Deek want the art community to understand the relevance of craftsmanship by real people.
Press Release by The World Art News (WAN) WorldArt.News
Daniel Breg
The World Art News
+1 800-591-0471
office@worldart.news
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
THE BIG REVEAL: XETASHELL - PROJECT AD-01