Air Quality permits under review, published 3/16/2023

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities.  Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Marshall County
IPL – Marshalltown Generating Station – 2115 E Nevada St, Marshalltown.
The application was submitted to operate their existing Electric Services facility (SIC 4911).  The public comment period ends April 15.

Polk County
MidAmerican Energy Company – Sycamore Combustion Turbines – 6141 NW Beaver Dr., Johnston.
The Title V renewal application was submitted to operate their existing Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation facility, (SIC 4911) (NAICS 221112). The public comment period ends April 15. 

