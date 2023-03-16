President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New York

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of New York to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm and snowstorm Dec. 23-28, 2022.

The President's action makes federal funding in the form of funeral assistance available to affected individuals in Erie and Niagara counties. Local and state officials will work together with FEMA to identify those who have incurred funeral related expenses as a result of this weather event.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm and snowstorm in Erie, Genesee, Niagara, St. Lawrence and Suffolk counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Lai Sun Yee has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.