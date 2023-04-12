NEW THRILLER NOVEL BRINGS TO LIGHT THE WORLD OF ILLEGAL ORGAN HARVESTING AND TRANSPLANTS

Original, entertaining and deftly scripted with memorable characters and a roller-coaster of a plot.”
UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lee Lindauer, an engineer by trade before turning to thriller novels, uses the tools and techniques of his original vocation to develop well-researched and tightly conceived stories and complex and well-defined characters.
He has done just that in his latest work, THE SAVA STEPS, a tense new thriller that combines a quest to right the wrongs of the past, a thirst for revenge, intrigue and suspense, historical perspective and a harrowing glimpse into the world of illegal organ harvesting and transplantation.
Twenty-five years after the Srebrenica Massacre, the worst genocide in Europe since World War II, survivor Melika Žbanić encounters two vicious men from her past. Intent on revenge, her plans are derailed by disgraced FBI agent Thorne Hightower, who has personal reasons to involve himself in her affairs.
Melika escapes Hightower's pursuit only to be kidnapped and taken somewhere in the Balkans where a grim fate looms. With the clock ticking, a persistent Hightower follows clues to her whereabouts—and by chance meets Melika's daughter Valery, a physically impaired but gifted young woman determined to confront her own existence, and soft-spoken Victor Alvarez, whose sole purpose in life is to keep his wife alive.
Amid the splendor of a desolate mountaintop nouveau riche hotel, they find themselves locked on an emotional collision course between brutality and the gift of life.
THE SAVA STEPS will indeed get readers’ blood flowing. The author has combined an intense plot with fine detail and much to think about. He gives us complex, flawed characters for which we feel their anguish, fear and desperation.
Midwest Book Review calls THE SAVA STEPS “original, entertaining and deftly scripted with memorable characters and a roller-coaster of a plot.”
Says one Amazon reviewer, “Lindauer avoids the formula thriller and writes something fresh and fun to read! THE SAVA STEPS effectively moves from the past to the present in an interesting and thought-provoking way that makes you want to reread passages to fully understand the complexity of this story. The characters are thoughtfully developed, and it was hard to put down this book as all the pieces started fitting together. Lindauer's tale is unique and thrilling to the very end.”
“The pace is swift, the writing crisp, and the overall experience one that will encourage readers of this genre to proudly add this book to their shelves,” says BookTrib.com.
THE SAVA STEPS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Contrary to popular belief, Lee Lindauer, author of THE SAVA STEPS and IRRATIONAL FEARS, did not obtain an MFA in Creative Writing but did earn both BS and MS degrees in Architectural and Civil Engineering, respectively. From years of designing buildings and other structures, he now engineers fast-paced plots and creates intriguing characters in authentic technical and natural settings to produce emotional rollercoaster rides for the reader. A member of the International Thriller Writers, he and his wife, Teri, divide their time between Colorado and Nevada. Visit his website at www.leelindauer.com.
