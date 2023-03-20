ebankIT exhibits a disruptive user engagement feature at Finovate Europe 2023

Submit Release
ebankIT was back at Finovate Europe with cutting-edge innovative technology to assist financial institutions in humanizing digital banking.

ebankIT's new digital tool easily analyzes the performance of the clients using the banking app so that financial institutions can provide a tailored experience.”
— Greg Palmer, Vice President at Finovate
LONDON, ENGLAND, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ebankIT exhibited its most recent technological product at Finovate Europe 2023 in a demo-only format. Pete Atkinson, VP of ebankIT’s Global Sales and Joana Lucas, ebankIT’s Sales representative, showcased a new bug management tool that anticipates clients' needs and assists banks and credit unions in detecting problems in their banking apps.

This feature manages and analyzes the performance of the clients and of the banking app, through an intuitive bug management system which provides automated alerts and behavior metrics.

“This new digital tool will help financial institutions identify future needs and provide the finest service for each client based on previous interactions within the app,” said Renato Oliveira, CEO of ebankIT.

About ebankIT

ebankIT is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver the same humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experience on mobile, web, and voice banking, as well as whatever future channels may come next. Enhanced with flexible and robust full omnichannel capabilities, ebankIT Digital Banking Platform offers a fast and seamless digital banking transformation. With extensive customization capacity and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach.

Carina Torres
ebankIT
22 203 2010
