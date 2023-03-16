Astrix Adds Industry Veteran to Help Drive Next Stage of Growth
RED BANK, NJ, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrix, a market leader in creating and delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community, today announced the appointment of industry veteran John Moran as Vice President of Strategic Clients and Channels. Moran's appointment marks a major milestone for the organization as they seek to provide an unprecedented level of client service and expand its reach in the market. With his extensive experience in developing relationships with key stakeholders and strategic direction to drive growth, Moran will be instrumental in helping to shape the future of the organization.
Astrix
“The life science community is currently making its way through a complex transformational period that requires next level of digital thinking to drive new ways of leveraging data to achieve business potential. This requires domain expertise aligned to technologies to deliver success and growth,” said Moran. “Astrix delivers a powerful combination of strategic expertise, technology know-how, and access to the best talent in the industry – there was no question where I wanted to be to help clients and the industry move forward on their digital transformation journeys.”
Moran has a wealth of experience in the Life Sciences industry, having worked in a range of roles for over two decades across many of the world's largest consulting firms and digital transformation companies. His impressive track record includes designing innovative solutions to address complex challenges in business, technology, and organizational development.
“At Astrix, we work every day to make sure we’re helping solve the most complex technology and people problems with our clients,” said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. “When looking for value-adds to our leadership team, they must have a client and partner first mindset. John is a natural fit for our team.”
Moran’s new role on the Astrix leadership team is effective immediately.
About Astrix
Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating & delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community. Through world-class people, process, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business & scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic, technical, and staffing services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.
Press Contact:
Kevin Miller
Senior Digital Marketing Manager
Astrix
kmiller@astrixinc.com
Kevin Miller
Astrix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube